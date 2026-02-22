US founder calls traffic in New Delhi’s embassy zone ‘insane’: ‘How hard it is to walk around’

A US founder visiting India for the India AI Summit has shared an observation about life in the heart of the capital, saying he was surprised by how difficult it is to walk around one of its most prominent neighbourhoods. Larson focused on two key issues, heavy traffic and limited pedestrian-friendly infrastructure. (@daniel_s_larson/X)

Daniel Stephen Larson, founder of Larson Legal, based in San Francisco, posted on X about his experience in the area that houses several embassies and key government offices.

While the locality is often seen as one of the city’s most secure and high-profile zones, he said navigating it on foot has not been easy.

“I am staying in the area of New Delhi with all of the embassies and government agencies. It’s surprising to me how hard it is to walk around, and the traffic is insane,” he wrote.

Larson focused on two key issues, heavy traffic and limited pedestrian-friendly infrastructure.

The post prompted fresh conversations on X about pedestrian access in New Delhi.

