US founder calls traffic in New Delhi’s embassy zone ‘insane’: ‘How hard it is to walk around’
Daniel Stephen Larson, founder of Larson Legal, based in San Francisco, posted his experience on X.
A US founder visiting India for the India AI Summit has shared an observation about life in the heart of the capital, saying he was surprised by how difficult it is to walk around one of its most prominent neighbourhoods.
Daniel Stephen Larson, founder of Larson Legal, based in San Francisco, posted on X about his experience in the area that houses several embassies and key government offices.
While the locality is often seen as one of the city’s most secure and high-profile zones, he said navigating it on foot has not been easy.
“I am staying in the area of New Delhi with all of the embassies and government agencies. It’s surprising to me how hard it is to walk around, and the traffic is insane,” he wrote.
Larson focused on two key issues, heavy traffic and limited pedestrian-friendly infrastructure.
The post prompted fresh conversations on X about pedestrian access in New Delhi.
Several X users said they were not surprised, noting that even Delhi’s most prominent areas struggle with pedestrian-friendly design.
While some agreed with his observation, others warned the founder that if he found the area challenging, he might be even more taken aback in other parts of the city where traffic congestion and uneven footpaths are more common.
One of the users commented, “Mind you, that's still the only part where you can still walk in Delhi lol.”
A second user commented, “If you can't feel comfortable in Chanakyapuri, what will happen when you visit Old Delhi markets?”
A third user commented, “Exactly, and it is one of the best areas of Delhi. Locals will argue against it, but they also don't know what they don't know. Delhi is a horrible walking city.”
“That is the charmed circle. If you find that insane, then you will not be able to take even one step in other neighborhoods. Delhi has more than 20 million people,” another user commented.
Larson also shared glimpses of his visit to New Delhi, posting pictures from his tour of India Gate and photos of the Indian meals he enjoyed during his stay.
He also shared pictures from Qutub Minar and was seen experiencing an auto rickshaw ride.