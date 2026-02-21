US CEO after attending AI Summit shares what she will miss most about Delhi: 'Fruit that tastes like fruit'
Sara Hooker, co-founder and CEO of Adaptation, recently shared what she will miss most about Delhi.
The India AI Impact Summit has brought together global tech voices, but it has also sparked small moments of warm memories.
In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Hooker shared a picture of freshly cut fruits, writing that one of the things she will miss most about Delhi is fruit that actually tastes like fruit.
She highlighted that for anyone who grew up outside the US, there is often a realisation that fruit in America can sometimes taste as if it has been “sanitised” compared to fresher-tasting fruit.
Check out the post here:
Here's how people reacted to the post:
X users strongly reacted to the post, with many people agreeing with her observation.
One of the users commented, "That's because it's genetically modified in the US and here in India we still have some 'desi' varieties left."
A second user commented, “Fruits and vegetables look picture perfect in the US, shiny, round, flawless, etc... Whereas that is not how in an Indian farmer's market. Touch organic coriander/cilantro from an Indian farmer's market, the smell stays for hours together.”
A third user commented, “Interesting... Even Australian fruits are great... Till I taste Mangoes, which are nowhere close to Indian mango varieties.”
“Exactly my thoughts when I had arrived in NYC - I was like, what’s this flavored paper we are eating?” another user commented.
During her visit, Hooker shared glimpses of her tour on X, expressing surprise at several everyday experiences in Delhi.
She noted her curiosity at seeing Bata as a widely recognised global footwear store, tried Parle G biscuits for the first time, and also shared her experience of getting stuck in Delhi traffic.
AI summit draws global interest:
The New Delhi AI Impact Summit Declaration has been signed by 70 countries so far, with the government expecting the number to cross 80 by Saturday, when the final declaration will be released, and the summit will officially end.
The government also extended the summit expo by one day due to the large public interest and overwhelming response from visitors.