US CEO after attending AI Summit shares what she will miss most about Delhi: 'Fruit that tastes like fruit'

The India AI Impact Summit has brought together global tech voices, but it has also sparked small moments of warm memories. Hooker shared a picture of freshly cut fruits, saying she will miss them the most. (@sarahookr/X)

Sara Hooker, co-founder and CEO of Adaptation, who was attending the India AI Impact Summit, recently shared what she will miss most about Delhi.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Hooker shared a picture of freshly cut fruits, writing that one of the things she will miss most about Delhi is fruit that actually tastes like fruit.

“One of the things I will miss the most about Delhi is fruit that tastes like fruit,” the caption of the post reads.

She highlighted that for anyone who grew up outside the US, there is often a realisation that fruit in America can sometimes taste as if it has been “sanitised” compared to fresher-tasting fruit.

