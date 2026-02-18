Google CEO Sundar Pichai lands in India for AI summit: ‘Nice to be back’
Google chief Sundar Pichai has landed in India for the high-profile AI summit, where he is set to deliver the keynote address on February 20. The India-born, United States-based CEO of Google said it was good to be back in the country.
“Nice to be back in India for the AI Impact Summit - a very warm welcome as always and the papers looked great too,” wrote Sundar Pichai in an X post shared this morning.
What is the India AI Impact Summit?
The India AI Impact Summit is a major international conference on artificial intelligence (AI) being held in New Delhi, India. The five-day event, which kicked off on February 16, will see some of the top tech CEOs and world leaders converge at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital.
Organised by the Government of India under the IndiaAI Mission and the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology, the summit will focus on how AI can be used responsibly and inclusively for real-world impact.
When will Sundar Pichai speak at the summit?
According to the schedule published on the official website, Sundar Pichai will deliver the keynote address at 9:30am on February 20.
Who are the other speakers at the summit?
A host of international dignitaries, policymakers and tech leaders have spoken or will speak at the AI Impact Summit, which kicked off on February 16.
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, Adobe chairman Shantanu Narayen, Anthropic co-founder Dario Amodei, and one of the Godfathers of AI, Yann LeCun, are just some of the high-profile speakers at the summit.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSanya Jain
Sanya Jain is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Digital. She has nearly a decade of experience in covering offbeat stories that speak to the everyday experience - from viral videos to human interest copies that spark conversation. Her interests stretch across business, pop culture, social media trends, entertainment and global affairs. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sanya spent two years with Moneycontrol and five years with NDTV. She holds an undergraduate degree in English literature from St Stephen’s College, Delhi, and a master’s in journalism from the Xavier Institute of Communications, Mumbai. Sanya has a sharp eye for spotting emerging trends and looking for newsworthy angles to elevate viral posts into meaningful narratives. She was the first one, for example, to cover Narayana Murthy’s remark on 70-hour work weeks that sparked a national conversation. She is equally at ease writing about business leaders as about the common man, about issues of national importance and memes that amuse social media. Sanya enjoys speaking with content creators, newsmakers and entrepreneurs to transform everyday moments into engaging, slice-of-life stories that resonate with readers. When she is not working, Sanya can be found curled up with a good book. Born and raised in Lucknow, she has spent the last several years in Delhi. She is deeply interested in animal welfare and now spends a lot of her time running after her destructive orange cat.Read More