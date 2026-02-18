Google CEO Sundar Pichai lands in India for AI summit: ‘Nice to be back’

“Nice to be back in India for the AI Impact Summit - a very warm welcome as always and the papers looked great too,” wrote Sundar Pichai in an X post shared this morning.

Google chief Sundar Pichai has landed in India for the high-profile AI summit, where he is set to deliver the keynote address on February 20. The India-born, United States-based CEO of Google said it was good to be back in the country.

What is the India AI Impact Summit? The India AI Impact Summit is a major international conference on artificial intelligence (AI) being held in New Delhi, India. The five-day event, which kicked off on February 16, will see some of the top tech CEOs and world leaders converge at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital.

Organised by the Government of India under the IndiaAI Mission and the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology, the summit will focus on how AI can be used responsibly and inclusively for real-world impact.

When will Sundar Pichai speak at the summit? According to the schedule published on the official website, Sundar Pichai will deliver the keynote address at 9:30am on February 20.

Who are the other speakers at the summit? A host of international dignitaries, policymakers and tech leaders have spoken or will speak at the AI Impact Summit, which kicked off on February 16.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, Adobe chairman Shantanu Narayen, Anthropic co-founder Dario Amodei, and one of the Godfathers of AI, Yann LeCun, are just some of the high-profile speakers at the summit.