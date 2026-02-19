US CEO attending AI Summit surprised to see Bata store: 'Had no idea it was such a universal brand'

The ongoing AI summit in Delhi has gained significant attention, drawing top global leaders, founders, and technology experts from around the world. The Co-Founder and CEO of Adaption, based in San Francisco, said she had no idea that Bata was such a universal brand. (@Sara Hooker/X)

Recently, a US-based CEO, Sara Hooker, who was in Delhi to attend the summit, shared a personal memory from her childhood.

Hooker, during her time in Delhi, was stunned to see a Bata store, as she did not know it was such a universal brand.

Sharing her excitement on X (formerly Twitter), she posted a picture of the store with the caption, “I grew up with Bata shoes in Eswatini and in Mozambique. Had no idea it was such a universal brand.”

Known for its quality footwear, Bata was founded back in 1894 in Zlin, Czechoslovakia, by Thomas Bata.

Today, Bata operates across the world with more than 6,000 retail stores and around 100,000 independent dealers and franchise partners. Its network includes different retail formats such as City Stores, Family Stores, Angela Stores, and AW Lab Stores.

