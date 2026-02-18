Zepto wows woman at AI Summit with food delivered in just 5 minutes: ‘This is so cool’

The ongoing India AI Impact Summit 2026 in Delhi has drawn attention ever since it started. From top leaders attending the event to long queues and cash-only stalls, the summit has become a major talking point among visitors. The India AI Impact Summit 2026 is being hosted at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. (@Kritikaaaa_10/X)

Amid the large crowds and packed halls, a visitor posted on X (formerly Twitter) about an unexpected discovery. The woman said that quick-commerce company Zepto had its own setup inside the venue, complete with a full inventory and a Zepto Cafe.

In a post on X, Kritika Kapoor shared that she ordered food from a Zepto booth behind her and received it in just five minutes.

“Okay, so Zepto has their own setup here with full inventory and Zepto Cafe”, the caption of the post adds.

The post included a picture of the booth along with a Zepto package in her hand. “This is so cool,” she wrote.

HT.com has reached out to the user for more details. This report will be updated when she responds.

