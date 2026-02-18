Zepto wows woman at AI Summit with food delivered in just 5 minutes: ‘This is so cool’
The ongoing India AI Impact Summit 2026 in Delhi has drawn attention ever since it started. From top leaders attending the event to long queues and cash-only stalls, the summit has become a major talking point among visitors.
Amid the large crowds and packed halls, a visitor posted on X (formerly Twitter) about an unexpected discovery. The woman said that quick-commerce company Zepto had its own setup inside the venue, complete with a full inventory and a Zepto Cafe.
In a post on X, Kritika Kapoor shared that she ordered food from a Zepto booth behind her and received it in just five minutes.
“Okay, so Zepto has their own setup here with full inventory and Zepto Cafe”, the caption of the post adds.
The post included a picture of the booth along with a Zepto package in her hand. “This is so cool,” she wrote.
HT.com has reached out to the user for more details. This report will be updated when she responds.
Check out the post here:
Here's how people reacted to the post:
The post quickly drew reactions online, with many users praising the fast service and calling the setup smart and convenient, while some complained about overcrowding, long queues, and the overall management at the venue.
One of the users commented, “True, but the options in food are hardly 5-,6, but yeah it's the convenience vs standing in waiting at food court.”
A second user commented, “How is the delivery guy able to find the customer in such chaos?”
A third user commented, “All game of convenience, business.”
“Zepto really be cooking !” another user commented.
Responding to the woman’s tweet, Zepto CEO Aadit Palicha commented, “We delivered over 1,000 orders today at the AI summit — pretty smooth operations."
Summit sees crowds and queues:
The India AI Impact Summit 2026 is being hosted at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.
According to an advisory, the event was opened to the general public from February 17 after its inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday evening.
Since then, people on X have been complaining about long queues, restricted access, and the fact that several stalls are accepting only cash payments.
Many people said it was ironic that a summit under the IndiaAI Mission and the Digital India initiative still had cash-only food stalls, where visitors could not use cards or even UPI to pay.
The summit, said to be one of the world’s largest AI events, will continue until February 20, 2026.
According to official details, it has around 300 pavilions and live demonstrations, organised around three themes: people, planet, and progress.