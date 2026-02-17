'Cash-only' payments at AI Summit food stalls leave attendees surprised: 'Can you imagine?'

People attending the India AI Impact Summit yesterday were surprised to learn that digital forms of payment were not being accepted at the high-profile global event meant to showcase India’s digital prowess. Several people who attended the first day of the AI summit in Delhi took to social media to complain about food stalls only accepting cash payments. New Delhi, India - Feb. 16, 2026: Delegates arrive for an AI-Summit at Bharat Mandapam, in New Delhi, India, on Monday, February 16, 2026. (Photo by Sanjeev Verma/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times) Many called it ironic that the summit, organised under the IndiaAI Mission and the Digital India initiative, was a cash-only event where guests could not pay for meals using cards or even homegrown UPI. (Also read: 'Long queues, no water': Attendees describe experience at AI Summit in Delhi) Cash-only payments at AI summit X user Anurag called the India AI Impact Summit a “masterclass in bad execution”, citing “cash-only payments at a ‘digital India’ event” among other things. Anurag, a Web3 marketer, also noted how the AI summit did not have WiFi for guests to use.

X user Rajnish backed these claims of mismanagement at the AI summit. After noting the lack of crowd control and traffic, he wrote: “The food vendor was taking only cash (can you imagine this)”

Kunal Gandhi was another attendee who slammed the lack of digital payment options. “> No wifi at an AI event > cash only at a Digital India venue… Turns out AI can solve protein folding, beat world champions at chess, and write code, but even it can't defeat Indian mismanagement,” he said.

“No UPI, only cash at food counter at India AI Impact Summit 2026. Truly Digital India,” said another X user. Yavanika Shah joined the chorus of complaints by writing, “Cash only food counters. In 2026. At an AI summit.”