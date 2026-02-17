'Cash-only' payments at AI Summit food stalls leave attendees surprised: 'Can you imagine?'
People attending the India AI Impact Summit yesterday were surprised to learn that digital forms of payment were not being accepted by food stalls at the event
People attending the India AI Impact Summit yesterday were surprised to learn that digital forms of payment were not being accepted at the high-profile global event meant to showcase India’s digital prowess. Several people who attended the first day of the AI summit in Delhi took to social media to complain about food stalls only accepting cash payments.
Many called it ironic that the summit, organised under the IndiaAI Mission and the Digital India initiative, was a cash-only event where guests could not pay for meals using cards or even homegrown UPI.
Cash-only payments at AI summit
X user Anurag called the India AI Impact Summit a “masterclass in bad execution”, citing “cash-only payments at a ‘digital India’ event” among other things. Anurag, a Web3 marketer, also noted how the AI summit did not have WiFi for guests to use.
X user Rajnish backed these claims of mismanagement at the AI summit. After noting the lack of crowd control and traffic, he wrote: “The food vendor was taking only cash (can you imagine this)”
Kunal Gandhi was another attendee who slammed the lack of digital payment options. “> No wifi at an AI event > cash only at a Digital India venue… Turns out AI can solve protein folding, beat world champions at chess, and write code, but even it can't defeat Indian mismanagement,” he said.
“No UPI, only cash at food counter at India AI Impact Summit 2026. Truly Digital India,” said another X user.
Yavanika Shah joined the chorus of complaints by writing, “Cash only food counters. In 2026. At an AI summit.”
Many similar complaints flooded X (formerly Twitter) as the first day of the summit concluded.
What is the India AI Impact Summit?
The India AI Impact Summit is a major global artificial intelligence conference being held in New Delhi from 16–20 February 2026. It brings together governments, international organisations, industry leaders, researchers and civil society to shape how AI can drive inclusive growth, public good and ethical governance.
Organised by the Government of India through the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and the IndiaAI Mission, the summit features an AI Expo, high-level plenaries, panel discussions, workshops and hackathons focused on real-world AI applications in sectors such as healthcare, education, agriculture and governance.
The summit has drawn a high-profile global lineup of speakers. Key delegates include France President Emmanuel Macron and Brazil’s Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. Many of the world’s top tech leaders like OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and Google CEO Sundar Pichai are also landing in Delhi for the summit, which is being held at Delhi’s Bharat Mandapam.
