Vivek Tiwari murder: Wife objects to transfer of case

In a new development in the Vivek Tiwari murder case, the wife of the victim has objected to the transfer of the case from the court of additional district judge (1) where it was in the final stage of trial. The Vivek Tiwari murder case was transferred about two months ago. (FILE PHOTO)

She has filed an application in this connection in the court of the district and sessions judge. Her application will come up for hearing on June 17.

The case was transferred to the court of the district and sessions judge around two months ago.

Vivek Tiwari, an Apple executive, was allegedly shot dead by a police constable in Lucknow on September 30, 2018.

The case was being heard in the court of additional district judge (1) Narendra Kumar in Lucknow where the prosecution was making efforts to complete the trial at the earliest.

“The trial was almost over in April this year and all witnesses of the prosecution and the defence have recorded their statements during the course of trial in the last seven years,” said Kalpana Tiwari, Vivek Tiwari’s wife.

“All of a sudden, the case was transferred to the court of the district and sessions judge. I have filed an application seeking transfer of the case back to the court of additional district judge (1) where it was going on for the last almost seven years,” Kalpana Tiwari added.

Eight witnesses each of the prosecution and defence have deposed before the court to record their statements.

The prosecution’s first witness Sana Siddiqui recorded her statement in court on April 4, 2019.

She was with Vivek Tiwari in the SUV when constable Prashant Chaudhary allegedly shot him dead at around 1.30am in the state capital on September 30, 2018.

The second witness was Kalpana Tiwari, who is now working as a public relations officer with Lucknow Municipal Corporation. Head constable Rajesh Kumar was the third witness.

Dr Jitendra Kumar Srivastava and Dr Ram Prakash Dwivedi, who conducted the post- mortem examination of Vivek, and the medical examination of Sana Siddiqui, respectively, have recorded their statements in court.

The then city magistrate Salil K Patel and sub-inspector Kushal Kumar Tiwari are among the other two witnesses who have appeared before the court.

Vikas Pandey, the investigating officer of the case, was the last witness to testify. He has since been promoted as assistant commissioner of police.

He first appeared in court on February 2, 2024. His last and 14th appearance was on October 19, 2024.

THE CASE

Apple executive Vivek Tiwari, resident of New Hyderabad Colony, was driving his former colleague Sana to her home in his SUV after a late night office meeting.

Motorcycle-borne constables Prashant Chaudhary and Sandeep Kumar signalled them to stop near Makdoompur police outpost in Gomti Nagar Extension at around 1.30am on September 30, 2018.

When Sana rolled down the car’s window to enquire, Sandeep allegedly hit her with a baton.

Sensing trouble, Vivek did not stop the vehicle and kept driving.

In the meanwhile, Prashant allegedly took out his service pistol and shot Vivek, who had barely driven half-a-kilometre ahead.

The bullet hit Vivek and the vehicle collided with a divider. After the incident, the policemen fled.

Sana called the police on emergency number 100 (now 112). Vivek was rushed to the Lohia Hospital where he died during treatment.

An FIR was lodged against the police personnel the next day and the charge-sheet was filed on March 23, 2019.

Prashant Chaudhary is lodged in Lucknow prison and Sandeep Kumar is out on bail.