Why is Jewell Loyd not playing vs Valkyries? Know reason behind Aces guard's absence in WNBA semifinals

Jewell Loyd suffered the injury early in the third quarter of Game 1. After being assessed, she was unable to return and was ruled out for the rest of the contest. She finished the game scoreless in 17 minutes.

With the series now moving into Game 2, Las Vegas will be looking for a stronger offensive performance and a way to deal with Golden State's defense. However, the Aces will have to do so without Jewell Loyd, who has been ruled out because of a left leg injury.

The Las Vegas Aces will return to action against the Golden State Valkyries on Wednesday looking to respond after dropping Game 1 of the WNBA semifinals.

The injury comes at an unfortunate time for Las Vegas, as Loyd has served as an important contributor off the bench. Although her role has changed from the high-scoring responsibilities she had with the Seattle Storm, she remains a useful offensive option for the Aces.

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She averaged 24.7 points per game during her time in Seattle. Now with Las Vegas, she is averaging a career-low 8.0 points per game.

Loyd's role with Las Vegas The veteran guard appeared in 42 regular-season games for the Aces, including three starts, while playing roughly 26 minutes per contest.

While Loyd is no longer asked to carry a team's scoring load, her ability to provide supplementary offense makes her a valuable part of Las Vegas' rotation. Her absence further reduces an Aces bench that has already been affected by multiple injuries during the postseason.

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Dana Evans and Stephanie Talbot have both been sidelined, while NaLyssa Smith is out for the remainder of the season. That lack of depth was particularly evident in Game 1, when Las Vegas' reserves were outscored 27-7.

Latest Aces injury updates The Aces could get some reinforcements on the injury front, with Stephanie Talbot listed as questionable for Game 2 because of a left leg injury. Dana Evans, meanwhile, has been upgraded to probable as she deals with a right knee issue. Both players were unavailable for the series opener.

With inputs from Reuters report.