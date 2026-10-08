Nolan Wells update: Friends sue NFL legend Terrell Owens over ‘evidence’ claims tied to Mississippi teen’s death
Nolan Wells’ friends sue Terrell Owens over ‘evidence’ claims and controversial Instagram post following teen’s death.
Three friends of Mississippi teenager Nolan Wells have filed a defamation lawsuit against NFL Hall of Famer Terrell Owens over an Instagram post about Wells’ death.
Warren Hudson, Jax Pitalo and Morgan Seymour, along with their fathers, are named as plaintiffs in the complaint filed in a Mississippi district court.
The lawsuit shared by Sun Herald centers on a September 26 Instagram video shared by Owens. According to the complaint, the former NFL star suggested that the three friends had deleted evidence from Wells’ phone following his death. The young men deny the allegation.
Owens also captioned the post: “Arrest them immediately!! Like yesterday.”
The lawsuit claims the post caused serious damage to the three men’s reputations and put their safety at risk. Their lawyers allege that they have faced death threats, harassment and ridicule from strangers since the claims spread online.
Also Read: Nolan Wells update: Friend Warren Hudson's harasser threatened to 'slit his brothers' throats'
What happened to Nolan Wells?
Wells died after a July boating trip in Mississippi. He and his friends traveled to an island on July 4, and he was last seen that afternoon. His body was found two days later.
His death has drawn a lot of attention, with questions continuing over what happened. A Mississippi grand jury declined to bring criminal charges in September, with authorities saying the death appeared consistent with drowning.
Jackson County District Attorney Angel Myers McIlrath has also said the death was not racially motivated.
Also Read: Nolan Wells case update: New autopsy detail disputes 'drowning' claim; phone data raises new questions
Why are Nolan Wells’ friends suing Terrell Owens?
The lawsuit argues that Owens’ post went beyond public discussion of the case and exposed the three young men to serious consequences.
Their lawyers say they have faced threats and harassment, including being refused service at some businesses.
Owens had not immediately responded to requests for comment. The friends’ lawyer also said they plan to pursue legal action against other public figures who have spoken publicly about Wells’ death, including civil rights activist Al Sharpton and The View co-host Sunny Hostin.
Wells’ family and civil rights attorney Ben Crump continue to call for further investigation.
His mother, Christine Wonsley, has also questioned the drowning finding, pointing to details in the autopsy report.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSehjal Gupta
Sehjal Gupta is a Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times and is part of the US Desk. She covers a wide range of stories from the United States, including politics, sports, entertainment, breaking news, and major global developments. She enjoys working across different beats because every story brings a fresh perspective and an opportunity to explore something different. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sehjal was part of The Times of India, where she headed the International Sports and US Streamers team. She reported on international sports, athlete stories, streamer news, and major developments from around the world. The role gave her the opportunity to work on a diverse range of stories while leading coverage across two evolving news categories. She holds a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) and believes the experience taught her the importance of staying organised, managing priorities, and adapting to new challenges. Over the years, she has reported on a variety of topics and enjoys taking on stories that keep her curious and encourage her to look beyond the obvious. Expertise: International news, International/US sports, and streamer coverage. Interests: Global affairs, geopolitics, politics, and entertainment. Outside work, Sehjal loves travelling, watching movies, and exploring new places to eat. She enjoys discovering new cultures and believes that some of the best stories and experiences come from stepping outside her comfort zone and exploring unfamiliar places.Read More