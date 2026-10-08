Nolan Wells update: Friends sue NFL legend Terrell Owens over ‘evidence’ claims tied to Mississippi teen’s death

Three friends of Mississippi teenager Nolan Wells have filed a defamation lawsuit against NFL Hall of Famer Terrell Owens over an Instagram post about Wells’ death. Nolan Wells’ friends sue Terrell Owens over ‘evidence’ claims and controversial Instagram post following teen’s death.. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File) (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Warren Hudson, Jax Pitalo and Morgan Seymour, along with their fathers, are named as plaintiffs in the complaint filed in a Mississippi district court.

The lawsuit shared by Sun Herald centers on a September 26 Instagram video shared by Owens. According to the complaint, the former NFL star suggested that the three friends had deleted evidence from Wells’ phone following his death. The young men deny the allegation.

Owens also captioned the post: “Arrest them immediately!! Like yesterday.”

The lawsuit claims the post caused serious damage to the three men’s reputations and put their safety at risk. Their lawyers allege that they have faced death threats, harassment and ridicule from strangers since the claims spread online.

Also Read: Nolan Wells update: Friend Warren Hudson's harasser threatened to 'slit his brothers' throats'

What happened to Nolan Wells? Wells died after a July boating trip in Mississippi. He and his friends traveled to an island on July 4, and he was last seen that afternoon. His body was found two days later.

His death has drawn a lot of attention, with questions continuing over what happened. A Mississippi grand jury declined to bring criminal charges in September, with authorities saying the death appeared consistent with drowning.

Jackson County District Attorney Angel Myers McIlrath has also said the death was not racially motivated.

Also Read: Nolan Wells case update: New autopsy detail disputes 'drowning' claim; phone data raises new questions

Why are Nolan Wells’ friends suing Terrell Owens? The lawsuit argues that Owens’ post went beyond public discussion of the case and exposed the three young men to serious consequences.

Their lawyers say they have faced threats and harassment, including being refused service at some businesses.

Owens had not immediately responded to requests for comment. The friends’ lawyer also said they plan to pursue legal action against other public figures who have spoken publicly about Wells’ death, including civil rights activist Al Sharpton and The View co-host Sunny Hostin.

Wells’ family and civil rights attorney Ben Crump continue to call for further investigation.

His mother, Christine Wonsley, has also questioned the drowning finding, pointing to details in the autopsy report.