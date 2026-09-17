Cyclone over Odisha soon? Amid developing low-pressure, IMD says do not panic
The IMD said while a low-pressure system may bring heavy rainfall, no cyclone over Odisha has been forecast yet.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has dismissed as “rumours” the claims of an impending cyclone over Odisha, urging people not to panic over speculation circulating on social media.
While no cyclonic storm has been forecast, a developing low-pressure system is likely to bring heavy rainfall to several districts of the state.
Low-pressure area developing
A cyclonic circulation has formed over northern Thailand and is expected to move into the North Andaman Sea by the evening of September 18. Under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to form over the region around September 19. The system is expected to gradually intensify and move west-northwestwards towards the coasts of southern Odisha and northern Andhra Pradesh over the following three to four days, bringing heavy rainfall to several parts of Odisha.
"People should not panic. The IMD has not predicted any cyclone at this stage. A low-pressure system is forming, which will bring heavy rainfall to Odisha, but there is no threat of a cyclone to the state right now," odishabytes.com quoted as saying IMD Director General Dr Mrutyunjay Mohapatra.
The weather department is closely monitoring the system and will issue updates if there are any changes in its intensity or trajectory, he added.
According to the latest press release on IMD website, “There is a likelihood of the development/emergence of an upper air cyclonic circulation over the North Andaman Sea and adjoining Thailand in the first half of week 2 (around 20th September).”
The IMD said the system is likely to move northwestwards as a cyclonic circulation or low pressure area, reaching near the south Odisha and north Andhra Pradesh coast around September 22.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNayanika Sengupta
Nayanika is a Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times, based in New Delhi, with over six years of experience in the digital media industry. She specialises in delivering clear, insightful coverage across general, national, and international beats, with a strong focus on breaking news and in-depth explainers. Known for her ability to decode complex developments, she enjoys unpacking layered political and policy issues into accessible, reader-friendly narratives that inform without overwhelming. She has previously worked in India's leading newsrooms, including India Today, News18, and Outlook, where she chased news, covered major events of the past six years and led teams. With a Master's degree in Political Science, Nayanika has a keen interest in international relations and global affairs. Her academic grounding shapes her analytical approach to stories, enabling her to connect the dots between domestic events and broader geopolitical currents. She is particularly drawn to stories that require context, nuance, and clarity - turning complicated subjects into compelling reads. Outside the newsroom, Nayanika is a passionate gourmand who loves cooking and sharing meals with loved ones. When she's not writing or tracking the latest headlines, she can often be found exploring local markets for fresh ingredients, seeking inspiration for her next culinary experiment.Read More