'What kind of language': Congress slams US senator's warning to India over Russian oil
The remark by US senator, who took a stern tone against countries buying oil from Russia, did not go down well with Congress.
Congress took strong exception to a US senator's warning to India over its oil trade with Russia on Thursday. Party MP Pawan Khera flagged the language used after Democratic senator Richard Blumenthal asked India to "clean up" its act.
The remark by US senator, who took a stern tone against countries buying oil from Russia, did not go down well with the opposition party. "What kind of language is being used for our country," asked Khera in a post on X.
Deep Dive
What US Senator said on India
After the US House of Representatives passed the Lindsey O Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026, Blumenthal sounded a warning to India and other countries, saying, “To China and India: You better clean up your act. Buy your oil and gas somewhere else. Appeasement is not a strategy."
The bill, which was cleared by a 262-159 vote, will now go to President Donald Trump for his signature.
ALSO READ: US Congress clears Russia sanctions bill, hands Trump new tariff powers: What it means for India
US bill threatens 100% tariffs on India
The new legislation would give Trump the power to impose up to 100 per cent tariffs on five major buyers of Russian oil and gas — China, India, Slovakia, Hungary and Azerbaijan.
The bill would also target companies and foreign actors supporting Russia's military and extend sanctions involving Iran.
The legislation provides exemptions for European allies, citing their efforts to reduce Russian energy dependence. India has no such exemption.
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How India responded to Russia sanctions bill
As US tariffs loom ahead, India said on Thursday that it would continue buying oil "through diversified sourcing and on the basis of evolving market dynamics".
India said it will take all necessary steps to protect its trade and economic interests after the US Congress passed the sweeping sanctions bill on Russia.
In a statement, the ministry of external affairs said the issue has been discussed at high levels with various US interlocutors. "Its potential implications for not just the bilateral relationship but also the international energy market have been very clearly articulated by the Indian side,” it said.
“The Indian side has also made clear its determination to take all necessary measures to protect its trade and economic interests,” the ministry said without divulging details of the proposed steps.
(With inputs from agencies)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAkanksha Verma
Akanksha Verma is an Associate Editor at the Hindustan Times in New Delhi. With an experience of over a decade, she has led newsrooms operations and worked on digital content strategies. She is adept at covering breaking news situations and holds expertise in doing long-form explainers on national, political and geopolitical issues. Akanksha has previously worked with The Times Of India, Indian Express Online, News18.com, India Ahead and The Daily Jagran. She has written on key national and global events, including the Lok Sabha Elections, Assembly Elections, US Elections, US-Iran war, Operation Sindoor, Israel-Palestine conflict, Afghanistan conflict, Ram Temple verdict, Ladakh standoff, Abrogation of Article 370 and Demonetisation. She holds a BA (Hons) in English from Ramjas College, University of Delhi, and a Postgraduate Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, Odisha. She is proficient in both English and Hindi and has earned a beginner-level certification in Korean. Beyond her newsroom responsibilities, Akanksha enjoys reading books that explore gender and social issues. She also turns to poetry as a creative outlet, writing verses whenever inspiration strikes.Read More