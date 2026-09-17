‘One more piece of evidence’: PM Modi hails BRICS New Delhi Declaration, global credibility
Narendra Modi said that that hosting SEMICON India amid BRICS achievements marked another significant milestone for the country.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that the successful conclusion of the BRICS Summit and the unanimous adoption of the New Delhi Declaration were evidence of India's global credibility.
The Prime Minister was addressing SEMICON India 2026 event in Delhi, when he said, “India successfully concluded the BRICS Summit. The adoption of the New Delhi Declaration with everyone's support is one more piece of evidence of India's global credibility.”
Modi was referring to the consensus reached at the BRICS Summit earlier last week, where member countries adopted a joint declaration despite differences between Iran and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) over the West Asia crisis.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the adoption of the declaration at the end of the opening day's deliberations in the presence of Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.
Modi added that organising SEMICON event amid these achievements marked “another significant milestone.”
The three-day conference focuses on advancing collaboration, investment, innovation and talent development in India's semiconductor sector. It has brought together more than 600 exhibitors, 300 international companies and delegations from over 50 countries. The exhibition features also six country pavilions representing Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, the Netherlands, Singapore and Sweden, along with 12 state government pavilions and a dedicated Startup Pavilion.
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