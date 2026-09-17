‘One more piece of evidence’: PM Modi hails BRICS New Delhi Declaration, global credibility

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that the successful conclusion of the BRICS Summit and the unanimous adoption of the New Delhi Declaration were evidence of India's global credibility. Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the inauguration of SEMICON India 2026, at Yashobhoomi Convention Centre in New Delhi. (PTI)

The Prime Minister was addressing SEMICON India 2026 event in Delhi, when he said, “India successfully concluded the BRICS Summit. The adoption of the New Delhi Declaration with everyone's support is one more piece of evidence of India's global credibility.”

Modi was referring to the consensus reached at the BRICS Summit earlier last week, where member countries adopted a joint declaration despite differences between Iran and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) over the West Asia crisis.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the adoption of the declaration at the end of the opening day's deliberations in the presence of Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.