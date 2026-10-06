‘Afraid of Vijay?’ DMK takes jibe at Rahul, asks him to clarify stand on SIR in Tamil Nadu

DMK spokesperson Saravanan Annadurai, in a post on X, further questioned why Rahul had not “endorsed” Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's stand asking for the “dissolution” of all state governments elected after SIR began. He wondered if the Congress MP was too “afraid of Vijay” to speak about SIR in Tamil Nadu.

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam on Tuesday took a jibe at Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, urging him to clarify his stand on the special intensive revision (SIR) exercise in Tamil Nadu.

The remarks came even as the Opposition INDIA bloc MPs, including Rahul, who is leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha, marched to the Election Commission office. The Opposition leaders are protesting against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and the SIR being conducted by the poll body.

How did Rahul Gandhi demonstrate during the protest march to the Election Commission?

How did Rahul Gandhi demonstrate during the protest march to the Election Commission?

What did the DMK spokesperson say? In a post on his official X handle, Annadurai said, “What’s the stand of @RahulGandhi with regard to the deletions through SIR in TN. Why is he not endorsing Kharge jis statement that all State Governments elected after SIR should be dissolved?”

He further added, “Is he afraid of@actorvijay to speak about SIR in Tamil Nadu? What a duplicitous man!”

‘Entire country being run on illegal elections’: What Kharge said Kharge, who is the leader of opposition in Rajya Sabha, claimed the “entire country was being run on illegal elections”, PTI news agency reported. “Modi is an illegal Prime Minister, Shah is an illegal minister, and all the chief ministers who have been elected anywhere are illegal. All of them should be dissolved, elections should be held, and elections should be conducted through ballot papers,” he had said on Saturday (October 3).

The Congress president also alleged that the ongoing SIR of the electoral roll had many irregularities and was undermining democracy, according to the PTI report. Responding to Kharge's remarks, the BJP demanded that he apologise for insulting the mandate of the people.

“Are you illegal MP Kharge ji? Is Rahul Gandhi ji an illegal MP? Are Chief Ministers of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Keralam, Punjab, J-K, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand illegal?” Union parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiju questioned.

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