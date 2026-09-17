Putin, Trump extend birthday wishes to PM Modi: 'Rightly enjoying deep respect'

Wishing PM Modi, the US Embassy India posted on X, “On behalf of President Donald Trump, we wish Prime Minister @narendramodi a very Happy Birthday. Wishing you all the health and happiness in the coming year.”

Putin hailed the Indian prime minister, saying, “You are rightly enjoying deep respect from your compatriots and great authority on the global stage. It is impossible to overstate your personal contribution to strengthening the special and privileged strategic partnership between India and Russia.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump extended their wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 76th birthday on Thursday. The messages from the two leaders were posted by the Russian and US embassies in India. Follow LIVE Updates

The wishes from leaders of both the countries came amid heightened tensions following the US Congress' approval of the sanctions bill which would give Trump new powers to punish countries buying petroleum products from Russia.

The US House of Representatives passed the Lindsey O Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026, by a 262-159 vote. It will now be sent to President Trump for his signature.

The new legislation would empower Trump to impose up to 100 per cent tariffs on five major buyers of Russian oil, including China, India, Slovakia, Hungary and Azerbaijan.

Putin hails India-Russia ties Russian President Putin, who was in New Delhi for the BRICS Summit earlier this month, also thanked PM Modi for the hospitality extended to him and the Russian delegation. “The talks we held were undoubtedly substantive, frank, and productive. As always, it was a genuine pleasure to talk with you, and our discussions once again demonstrated your extraordinary political wisdom and foresight,” he said.

Putin further assured of his commitment to “continue our constructive cooperation on pressing bilateral and international issues for the benefit of our friendly nations”.