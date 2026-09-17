'We fail to appreciate what we get for free': Omar Abdullah backs UPI MDR charges
Omar Abdullah said that operating the UPI system in India costs a lot and people “often fail to properly appreciate things they get for free”.
Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday appeared to back the decision to impose a 0.4% Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) on UPI transactions exceeding ₹2,000 but also urged the government to ensure they are not passed on to customers.
In a media interaction in Srinagar, Abdullah said that as per his understanding, operating the UPI system in India costs a lot. “Also, the truth is that we often fail to properly appreciate things we get for free,” he added.
However, the National Conference leader also urged the government to ensure that the cost of this charge doesn't fall in consumers.
Deep Dive
A day later, Abdullah reiterated support for the merchant fee, stating that businesses and not people will be charged with it. “The order that has now been issued clearly states that this charge cannot be transferred to the customer. Secondly, if you and I are sending money to each other, there will be no charge on that either,” Abdullah said on Thursday, as quoted by news agency PTI.
Abdullah sways from Congress stand
The J&K CM's support for the UPI charge comes at a time when the government is under fire from the Congress over it.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and several other Opposition leaders had said that the government succumbed to US pressure in making the decision, a claim denied by the finance ministry on Wednesday.
Swaying away from the Congress criticism, Abdullah underscored that operating the digital-payment infrastructure is not cheap, even as he urged the government to protect retail consumers.
Also Read: 'End of day consumer pays': Ashneer Grover questions UPI merchant fee, says 'call it tax'
In line with the government clarification on the UPI charge, Abdullah also said on Thursday that the fee won't apply to regular consumers. "If you and I are sending money to each other, there will be no charge on that either. There is no merchant charge on transactions below ₹2,000, because most of the business transactions are below ₹2,000. For transactions above ₹2,000, there is a charge, but a limit has also been set," he said.
Govt clarification on the UPI MDR charge
The 0.4% MDR on payments above ₹2,000 would not apply if you send money to a friend, family member or another individual, as per a government notification.
Also Read: New UPI rules: What to know about person-to-person payments, monthly quota
Automated recurring payments made through UPI mandates are also not covered by the prescribed MDR framework, meaning payments such as utility bills, OTT subscriptions and mutual fund instalments will not attract the new 0.4% MDR merely because they exceed ₹2,000.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPoorva Joshi
Poorva Joshi is a Senior Content Producer with nearly five years of experience in journalism. She covers Indian politics and geopolitics, with a focus on diplomatic relations, trade negotiations, and economic policy between countries. She has previously worked at India Today, CNN-News18 and India TV. Over the years, she has reported extensively on major national and international developments, including the Air India plane crash, the Pahalgam terror attack, India–US trade tensions, tensions in the Middle East, high-profile crime stories in India, multiple state Assembly elections, and the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. She spearheaded the Bihar Assembly elections live blog, which drew over one million users to the Hindustan Times website. Her reporting on India–US tariff and trade tensions has consistently driven strong readership and engagement for the platform. In addition to reporting, she has spent a significant part of her career leading newsroom shifts, ideating stories, editing and fine-tuning copies, and seeing coverage through from planning to publication, alongside writing original articles. At HT, she received the Insta Award for being the top contributor to the HT News Team in November.Read More