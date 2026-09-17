‘How can there be a blanket ban?’ Delhi HC to cops over protest refusal at Jantar Mantar

The Delhi High Court on Thursday asked the Delhi Police how a blanket ban on protests could be justified, after the latter refused the Karni Sena permission to hold a demonstration at Jantar Mantar against the new UGC regulations, citing the area's sensitivity. The court asked the ASG if the venue can be changed and permission for the protest be subsequently granted. (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

A bench headed by justice Swarana Kanta Sharma was hearing a petition filed by Raj Shekhawat against Delhi Police's refusal to grant permission for a peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar on September 20 against the recently notified University Grants Commission (Promotion of Equity in Higher Education Institutions) Regulations, 2026.

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Appearing before the court, Shekhawat’s counsel said the police had initially granted permission for holding the stir on September 20 but backtracked later. The police’s letter cited apprehensions of a large crowd turning up for the protest, he said.

The protest was proposed from 10 am to 5 pm on September 20.

“Just because you apprehend that some people will come…. On the last date also, I very clearly said that you can put any restrictions or conditions on them and you can permit them. And they will be there only for few hours. They will not be proceeding from there also. How can you refuse them?” Justice Sharma was quoted as saying by Live Law.

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Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma, who appeared for the Delhi Police, said the decision was taken keeping in mind various guidelines issued by the Supreme Court and standing orders issued to regulate protests.

“It (Jantar Mantar) is a very sensitive area. It is not only them who we have refused. Others also we have refused. It is not that they have been singled out. The amount of likes and social media dissemination is so much, the executive thinks it will overspill,” the ASG said.

The court, however, asked the ASG if the venue can be changed and permission for the protest be subsequently granted. “I am asking you to put any conditions. If not Jantar Mantar, then suggest some other place. I am only asking the State how can there be a blanket ban?,” the bench said.

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As the ASG said a change of venue can be considered, the court listed the matter for hearing on Tuesday.

The proposed demonstration is aimed at raising concerns over reservation policies and the recently notified UGC (Promotion of Equity in Higher Education Institutions) Regulations, 2026. According to the petitioner’s case, the protest is also intended to seek withdrawal of the regulations.