Michael Desronvil: Lindsay Clancy holdout juror calls other jurors ‘activists,’ shares new details about deliberations

Michael P. Desronvil, the Black male holdout juror who reportedly led to a mistrial in the Lindsay Clancy case, has revealed new details about the other jurors, whom he referred to as “activists.” Michael, 48, of Bridgewater, has spoken out for the first time since the trial, opening up about himself and the case in a conversation with Fugitive TV. Lindsay Clancy and attorney Kevin Reddington watch jurors in her murder trial as Judge William Sullivan asks them to continue deliberations, in Plymouth, Massachusetts, U.S., September 2, 2026. (Greg Derr/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo) (via REUTERS)

What Michael P. Desronvil said about the other jurors Michael referred to the other jurors as “activists” and told Fugitive TV that from day one, they wanted to go for “not guilty.” He said that in the end, it was him and another juror who voted for “guilty,” but she caved in at the last moment. He added that he knew Lindsay was guilty based on evidence.

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In more shocking remarks, he said he believes he is being targeted because he is a Black Republican with conservative values. He also believes that he was on a juror panel with a large number of Democratic voters.

A GiveSendGo has been launched for Michael, who is being hailed as a hero by many on social media, with some saying he “forced a mistrial” in the case. The GiveSendGo, which aims to raise $250,000, describes how “one juror held his seat” when support poured in for Lindsay.

Jurors in Plymouth state court spent over 38 hours in deliberations over the charges against Lindsay. The 12-person jury was made up of nine women and three men, and was split 11 to one, per the notes given to the court, The Guardian reported.

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Judge William Sullivan declared a mistrial after the jury returned without a verdict for the third time.

The Massachusetts mother faces three counts of murder in the killings of her children Cora, 5; Dawson, 3; and Callan, 8 months.