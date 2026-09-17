Michael Desronvil: Lindsay Clancy holdout juror calls other jurors ‘activists,’ shares new details about deliberations
Michael P. Desronvil, the holdout juror who reportedly led to a mistrial in the Lindsay Clancy case, has revealed new details about the other jurors.
Michael P. Desronvil, the Black male holdout juror who reportedly led to a mistrial in the Lindsay Clancy case, has revealed new details about the other jurors, whom he referred to as “activists.” Michael, 48, of Bridgewater, has spoken out for the first time since the trial, opening up about himself and the case in a conversation with Fugitive TV.
What Michael P. Desronvil said about the other jurors
Michael referred to the other jurors as “activists” and told Fugitive TV that from day one, they wanted to go for “not guilty.” He said that in the end, it was him and another juror who voted for “guilty,” but she caved in at the last moment. He added that he knew Lindsay was guilty based on evidence.
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In more shocking remarks, he said he believes he is being targeted because he is a Black Republican with conservative values. He also believes that he was on a juror panel with a large number of Democratic voters.
A GiveSendGo has been launched for Michael, who is being hailed as a hero by many on social media, with some saying he “forced a mistrial” in the case. The GiveSendGo, which aims to raise $250,000, describes how “one juror held his seat” when support poured in for Lindsay.
Jurors in Plymouth state court spent over 38 hours in deliberations over the charges against Lindsay. The 12-person jury was made up of nine women and three men, and was split 11 to one, per the notes given to the court, The Guardian reported.
Also Read | Lindsay Clancy neck injury: What is ‘crushed thyroid’? Does it affect speech? Expert explains
Judge William Sullivan declared a mistrial after the jury returned without a verdict for the third time.
The Massachusetts mother faces three counts of murder in the killings of her children Cora, 5; Dawson, 3; and Callan, 8 months.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSumanti Sen
Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches.Read More