North Olmsted police have confirmed that a 44-year-old man is in custody after allegedly shooting his wife and son dead. Authorities have called it "an isolated family incident." North Olmsted shooting: Who is Hammodi Ahmed Ali Al Naser? Man arrested after allegedly fatally shooting wife and son (Pexel - representational image)

The suspect has been identified as Hammodi Ahmed Ali Al Naser. His 42-year-old wife was pronounced dead at the scene, and his eight-year-old son was transported to a local hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

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Who is Hammodi Ahmed Ali Al Naser? Not much has been revealed about Naser except that he and his wife have six other children, all of whom are staying with relatives now. He has been charged with two counts of aggravated murder and is due to be arraigned at Rocky River Municipal Court Monday.

The North Olmsted Police Department said in a press release that officers responded to a home in the 3800 block of Evelyn Drive after a resident called 911 and said a neighbor had shot his son and wife. Police and firefighters were subsequently dispatched from nearby communities in addition to North Olmsted. Officers found an 18-year-old male victim lying outside the front of the home with several gunshot wounds. The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital, according to police.

The 42-year-old woman was found inside the home. She had suffered multiple gunshot wounds and pronounced dead, per wkyc.

Naser is now being held at the North Olmsted City Jail. Police told the outlet that a handgun was recovered at the scene. Naser was taken into custody without incident.

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No further information has been released about the victims. The motive for the murders remains unclear.

North Olmsted Mayor Nicole Dailey said in a statement after the shooting, saying, “Domestic violence happens in every city, and it is almost unpredictable. Myself, my director of public safety, and all our first responders fight battles every day to keep our residents safe and secure in their homes as well as in our city at large. As a mother, I am terribly sad for the families involved as well as for our community.”

The shooting is currently under investigation.