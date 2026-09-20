North Olmsted shooting: Who is Hammodi Ahmed Ali Al Naser? Man arrested after allegedly fatally shooting wife and son
North Olmsted police have confirmed that a 44-year-old man, Hammodi Ahmed Ali Al Naser, is in custody after allegedly shooting dead his wife and son.
North Olmsted police have confirmed that a 44-year-old man is in custody after allegedly shooting his wife and son dead. Authorities have called it "an isolated family incident."
The suspect has been identified as Hammodi Ahmed Ali Al Naser. His 42-year-old wife was pronounced dead at the scene, and his eight-year-old son was transported to a local hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.
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Who is Hammodi Ahmed Ali Al Naser?
Not much has been revealed about Naser except that he and his wife have six other children, all of whom are staying with relatives now. He has been charged with two counts of aggravated murder and is due to be arraigned at Rocky River Municipal Court Monday.
The North Olmsted Police Department said in a press release that officers responded to a home in the 3800 block of Evelyn Drive after a resident called 911 and said a neighbor had shot his son and wife. Police and firefighters were subsequently dispatched from nearby communities in addition to North Olmsted. Officers found an 18-year-old male victim lying outside the front of the home with several gunshot wounds. The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital, according to police.
The 42-year-old woman was found inside the home. She had suffered multiple gunshot wounds and pronounced dead, per wkyc.
Naser is now being held at the North Olmsted City Jail. Police told the outlet that a handgun was recovered at the scene. Naser was taken into custody without incident.
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No further information has been released about the victims. The motive for the murders remains unclear.
North Olmsted Mayor Nicole Dailey said in a statement after the shooting, saying, “Domestic violence happens in every city, and it is almost unpredictable. Myself, my director of public safety, and all our first responders fight battles every day to keep our residents safe and secure in their homes as well as in our city at large. As a mother, I am terribly sad for the families involved as well as for our community.”
The shooting is currently under investigation.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSumanti Sen
Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches.Read More