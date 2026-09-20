Michael P. Desronvil: Photos of Lindsay Clancy holdout juror with his baby spark buzz, ‘Good looking man’

Photos of the Lindsay Clancy holdout juror with his child have surfaced on social media, drawing reactions from supporters. The juror was earlier identified as Michael P. Desronvil, 48, of Bridgewater, and he spoke out for the first time since the trial, opening up about himself and the case in a conversation with Fugitive TV. FILE PHOTO: Lindsay Clancy looks on as Judge Sullivan indicates he will rule a mistrial, in Plymouth Superior Court, in Plymouth, Massachusetts, U.S., September 4, 2026. Greg Derr/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo (via REUTERS)

Journalist Sarah Fields shared a photo of Michael with his baby on X, captioning it, “Ladies and gentlemen, I give you the newest photo provided to me by the lone juror and his attorney. Protect the children. I absolutely love this so much.”

“I hope he knows how wonderful the common sense people think he is,” one user commented on the photo, while another wrote, “That’s the face of someone that’s seen the miracle of a new life. God bless him!”

“My boy stood on principals. Protect him and his family from the weirdos chasing him,” a user wrote. Another said, “Adorable!!! Good looking man!”

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Sarah shared another photo of Michael and his baby, writing, “Now that I’m connected with the juror, I’m getting the cutest photos. Protect the children.”

What Michael P. Desronvil revealed about the other jurors In his interview, Michael referred to the other jurors as “activists” and told Fugitive TV that from day one, they wanted to go for “not guilty.” He said that in the end, it was him and another juror who voted for “guilty,” but she caved in at the last moment. He added that he knew Lindsay was guilty based on evidence.

Michael said that he believes he is being targeted because he is a Black Republican with conservative values. He also believes that he was on a juror panel with a large number of Democratic voters.

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A GiveSendGo has been launched for Michael, who is being hailed as a hero by many on social media, with some saying he “forced a mistrial” in the case. Judge William Sullivan declared a mistrial in Lindsay’s case after the jury returned without a verdict for the third time.

The Massachusetts mother faces three counts of murder in the killings of her children Cora, 5; Dawson, 3; and Callan, 8 months.