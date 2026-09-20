Notre Dame shooting update: Suspect still at large after gunfire near stadium injures two during Michigan State game
A woman and a South Bend police officer were injured after gunfire erupted near Notre Dame Stadium before kickoff.
A suspect remained at large late Saturday after a shooting near Notre Dame Stadium, Indiana, injured a woman and a South Bend police officer just before the Fighting Irish kicked off against Michigan State.
The shooting occurred shortly after 7:30 pm near Eddy Street Commons at the intersection of Eddy Street and Angela Boulevard. The area is a busy retail and dining district adjacent to the University of Notre Dame campus.
The shooting prompted a campus-wide emergency alert, a shelter-in-place order, and a large police response.
Authorities said the woman suffered a gunshot wound to her leg and was taken to a hospital. According to WRTV, the woman's injuries were not believed to be life-threatening. A South Bend police officer was also struck by a ricocheting bullet. The officer received treatment at the scene for non-life-threatening injuries, South Bend Police Chief Scott Ruszkowski said.
A third person sustained injuries during the fight that preceded the shooting but was not struck by gunfire, police said.
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Campus alert issued as police searched for suspect
Following the shooting, the Notre Dame Alert Emergency System warned that the suspect had last been seen on the south edge of campus.
According to the South Bend Tribune, Notre Dame described the suspect as a heavy-set Black male with dreadlocks, wearing blue shorts, a black shirt and one white shoe. Police said that the suspect fled west on foot.
University officials had instructed fans already inside Notre Dame Stadium to remain in place while others on campus were ordered to shelter in place.
The alert remained active for nearly two hours before officials announced around 9:20 pm that there was no continuing threat to campus. However, police stressed that the suspect had not been apprehended and that the investigation remained active.
Eddy Street Commons continued to be treated as a crime scene after the game, with officers from the South Bend Police Department, Notre Dame Police and the St. Joseph County Police Department searching the area.
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Fight reportedly led to gunfire
According to South Bend Police, officers were already in the Eddy Street Commons area after Notre Dame Police reported that a man had been pointing a gun at people.
Police located a man matching the description near the south end of the development, but he was not armed at the time. As approximately 20 South Bend officers remained in the area investigating that report, a single gunshot rang out.
Chief Ruszkowski said investigators believe an altercation at a nearby bar escalated into violence, leading to the shooting.
Notre Dame defeated Michigan State 27–10, but the security response overshadowed the highly anticipated Saturday night matchup.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShirin Gupta
Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature.Read More