‘We will find you’: US says noncitizens who vote in elections could face arrest, deportation

The statement comes as the Trump administration continues to make election integrity and immigration enforcement major priorities, putting renewed focus on whether noncitizens are participating in US elections.

“Our message to aliens who vote in American elections is clear: we will find you, arrest you, and you will face the consequences, including deportation ,” the department added.

“President Trump is 100% right. American elections are for Americans ONLY,” DHS said in a post on X.

The US Department of Homeland Security has issued a stark warning to noncitizens who vote in American elections, saying those found participating illegally could face arrest and immigration consequences, including deportation.

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DHS warns of arrest, deportation Under federal law, noncitizens generally cannot vote in federal elections. The law also prohibits a person from knowingly making a false claim of US citizenship to register or vote in an election.

DHS's warning goes beyond undocumented immigrants. Noncitizens with lawful immigration status, including lawful permanent residents, are also generally barred from voting in federal elections.

The department did not identify a specific new enforcement operation in its post or provide details about the number of noncitizens currently under investigation for voting violations.

Federal crackdown on illegal voting The DHS warning comes as federal prosecutors pursue cases involving alleged illegal voting by noncitizens. On September 18, the Justice Department announced charges against 16 people over alleged unlawful voting, illegal registration and false claims of US citizenship.

In separate cases, prosecutors in Georgia charged three noncitizens with allegedly voting in federal elections, while seven noncitizens were charged in Texas with alleged illegal voting or false citizenship claims.

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The cases provide the enforcement backdrop to DHS’s warning that noncitizens who illegally vote could face criminal and immigration consequences. The allegations remain subject to court proceedings.

What noncitizens should know US citizenship is generally required to vote in federal elections. A person who is not a US citizen should not register to vote in a federal election or cast a ballot in one.

The consequences can extend beyond criminal proceedings. For noncitizens, an election-related offense or false claim of citizenship can also have immigration implications, depending on the circumstances and the applicable law.

DHS's latest warning signals that the administration intends to continue pursuing such cases as part of its wider immigration and election-enforcement agenda.