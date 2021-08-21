Doggo chooses his son’s name in cute video. Netizens love it

If you’re a regular on Instagram, fluffy golden retriever Tucker Budzyn is one profile that you must follow or have heard of. Now, Tucker is here with a new surprise for his followers- his son! In the recent share on Instagram, Tucker can be seen choosing a name for his son and it has left netizens swooning at his cuteness.

The video starts with Tucker’s human Linda telling him to choose from the names Cooper, Tanner and Todd. Tucker promptly presses the button saying Todd. As Linda asks him again, he seems quite pawsitive with his decision.

Take a look at the clip:

The video, since being shared on August 15, has garnered over 2.3 million views and several comments. The delightful video left netizens gushing at Tucker’s name choosing. While many loved the name, others couldn’t stop praising how intelligent Tucker is.

“Tucker was so confident in his decision! Love the name - Tucker & Todd go so well together!” wrote an Instagram user. “Can’t wait to meet little Todd,” commented another. “Todd sounds like a trouble maker. I LUVS IT. I shall teach him the ways of the mud,” said one of Tucker’s furry friends.

If this video made your heart fill up with joy, then do take a look at Tucker’s excitement after he was introduced to Todd. The video has over 4.5 million views.

What are your thoughts on this post?

