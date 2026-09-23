'Preschool fun should not be this expensive': Entrepreneur questions ₹1.5 lakh donation for 2-year-old's admission

An Ahmedabad-based entrepreneur’s post about the alleged donation being sought for his 2-year-old daughter’s preschool admission has sparked a discussion on social media about the cost of early education in India. The entrepreneur claimed that the donation fee for the first year of preschool was ₹1.25 lakh. (Unsplash/Representational image)

Pritesh Lakhani shared his experience on X while discussing his search for a preschool for his daughter, who recently turned 2. He said that a parent at one of the schools told him that a ₹1.5 lakh donation was mandatory for admission.

“1.5 lakh donation to get admission for a 2-year-old kid,” Lakhani wrote in his post. He said that his family was exploring preschools with the hope that their daughter would not have to change schools later.

The entrepreneur said that the parent he spoke to claimed that the donation was mandatory and that the school could otherwise conduct an assessment of the child and parents, potentially reject them and charge a higher amount. He further claimed that the first-year preschool donation fee was ₹1.25 lakh.

“Preschool fun should not be this expensive,” Lakhani added.