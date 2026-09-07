‘ ₹18,000 for this?’ Parent questions poor PG conditions in Delhi University

A parent’s search for a paying guest accommodation in Delhi’s Kamla Nagar has sparked a discussion about the living conditions faced by students in and around Delhi University. Parent raises concerns over poor PG conditions in DU. (Representational image generated using AI)

Writing on X, Anu described the experience of looking for accommodation in the area and questioned whether students are being forced to compromise on basic safety and dignity because of rising housing costs.

Parent raises concerns over DU student accommodation “A few days ago, I was hunting for a decent PG in Kamla Nagar, University enclave, and adjoining areas. The room sizes, buildings and hygiene were scary as hell from a parent’s point of view,” Anu wrote.

According to Anu, the asking rent for several accommodations was around ₹14,000 to ₹18,000 a month. The family eventually found a room with better food hygiene, but at nearly twice the price.

The experience left the parent concerned about students who may not be able to afford safer or better-maintained accommodation.

“That day I came home with a heavy heart, thinking of children forced to live in pigeonholes because they cannot afford better accommodation,” Anu wrote.

(Also Read: ‘Why isn’t Delhi like this?’: Indian man in Japan compares Tokyo’s clear skies with India’s capital)

The post also raised concerns about old and poorly maintained buildings, with Anu alleging that some have loose electric wires hanging around, potentially putting students at risk.

“Why is the government allowing greedy PG owners to rob children of their right to live with dignity? Why is it not intervening in this mafia?” Anu asked.

Take a look: