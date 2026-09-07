‘Get a second nanny’: Woman recalls boss’ response when she wanted to see son

“My boss once told me to get a second nanny when I said I wanted to put my son to bed. I hadn’t been home all week,” Fedele, now the founder of Polywork Careers Platform, said in her Instagram post.

Fedele revealed that her boss once asked her to hire a second nanny when she said she wanted to go home. This exchange happened after she had not been home in a week.

Julie Fedele, who is now based in Australia, spent the better part of the last two decades climbing the corporate ladder in London and Melbourne. In a post shared on Instagram recently, she opened up about some of the “bats**t crazy” things she experienced during that time.

A former C-suite executive has revealed some of the craziest things she experienced during her 20-year corporate career — including the time she was asked to hire a second nanny instead of being allowed to go home to meet her son.

While this incident topped her list of crazy experiences, Fedele also shared other incidents that could make one’s jaw hit the floor. For example, she highlighted how the gender pay gap is real even in this day and age.

Fedele revealed that she once got a $50,000 raise and got her employer to fund her MBA after realising that her male colleague was getting a much higher salary. “I once got a $50k pay rise and my MBA paid for because my HR accidentally sent me my colleague contract. Same job. He just happened to be a man,” she wrote.

Rebuked over private jet Another incident put the spotlight on hypocrisy in the corporate world. Julie Fedele said that she once refused to take the company’s private jet for a 60-minute meeting and was reprimanded for it.

The irony? This happened while she was working for a sustainability company.

“I was reprimanded for refusing to take the company's private jet to a meeting. I was on the C-suite of a sustainability tech company and said that executives flying pj's for a 60 min meeting is bad for the environment. He didn't get it,” she revealed in her Instagram post.

(Also read: ‘More meaningful than any promotion’: Bengaluru woman takes mother to her Amazon office for the first time)