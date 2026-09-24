GMDA appoints consultant to integrate recycled-water network in Gurugram

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has appointed a consultant to prepare a detailed project report (DPR) for integrating its recycled-water pipeline network in sectors 58 to 80 and 81 to 115, with the authority planning to make the network functional within the next year, officials said. About 30 km of the network in sectors 58-80 is partly functional, while 58 km in sectors 81-115 remains unused due to missing links. (HT Archive)

The move is aimed at increasing the use of treated water for maintaining green belts, parks and central road verges and reducing dependence on potable water for horticulture and other non-potable activities.

“Around these sectors, pipelines for recycled water have been laid, but these are not connected, and there are several missing links. We plan to integrate and make the entire network functional so that it can be used for maintenance of green belts, local parks and central verges on the roads. Once the pipeline network is completed, it will be easier to provide recycled water to users,” a senior GMDA official said, asking not to be named.

GMDA currently generates 243 MLD of treated water at its recycling plants in Dhanwapur and Behrampur, of which around 202 MLD is utilised. “Around 143 MLD of recycled water is supplied through the irrigation channel to Jhajjar district for agriculture, 35 MLD is used for horticulture in the city, and around 20 MLD is given to industry, and some of it is also supplied to ponds for groundwater recharge,” the official said.

At present, 56 km of recycled-water pipeline is functional in sectors 1 to 57, around 30 km is partially functional in sectors 58 to 80, while 58 km laid in sectors 81 to 115 remains non-functional due to missing links.

The official said new treatment units being constructed at Behrampur and Dhanwapur will increase recycled-water generation by 165 MLD by the end of next year. “The plan is to make the entire network functional by end of next year so that maximum utilisation of recycled water can be done. It will also reduce dependence on potable drinking water,” he said.