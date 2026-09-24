GMDA appoints consultant to integrate recycled-water network in Gurugram
The authority currently generates 243 MLD of treated water, with 202 MLD utilised, while new units at Behrampur and Dhanwapur will add 165 MLD.
The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has appointed a consultant to prepare a detailed project report (DPR) for integrating its recycled-water pipeline network in sectors 58 to 80 and 81 to 115, with the authority planning to make the network functional within the next year, officials said.
The move is aimed at increasing the use of treated water for maintaining green belts, parks and central road verges and reducing dependence on potable water for horticulture and other non-potable activities.
“Around these sectors, pipelines for recycled water have been laid, but these are not connected, and there are several missing links. We plan to integrate and make the entire network functional so that it can be used for maintenance of green belts, local parks and central verges on the roads. Once the pipeline network is completed, it will be easier to provide recycled water to users,” a senior GMDA official said, asking not to be named.
GMDA currently generates 243 MLD of treated water at its recycling plants in Dhanwapur and Behrampur, of which around 202 MLD is utilised. “Around 143 MLD of recycled water is supplied through the irrigation channel to Jhajjar district for agriculture, 35 MLD is used for horticulture in the city, and around 20 MLD is given to industry, and some of it is also supplied to ponds for groundwater recharge,” the official said.
At present, 56 km of recycled-water pipeline is functional in sectors 1 to 57, around 30 km is partially functional in sectors 58 to 80, while 58 km laid in sectors 81 to 115 remains non-functional due to missing links.
The official said new treatment units being constructed at Behrampur and Dhanwapur will increase recycled-water generation by 165 MLD by the end of next year. “The plan is to make the entire network functional by end of next year so that maximum utilisation of recycled water can be done. It will also reduce dependence on potable drinking water,” he said.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhishek Behl
Abhishek Behl is a Special Correspondent with Hindustan Times, Gurugram bureau. With over a decade of experience in journalism, he reports on Gurugram's rapid urban transformation, covering the city's changing infrastructure, governance, and planning landscape. His reporting spans major civic agencies, such as the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP), Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). Behl has reported on key urban development issues such as RRTS projects, metro expansion, road and highway projects, water supply, drainage, mobility, environmental concerns, land use planning, affordable housing, and the city's real estate sector. He closely tracks policy decisions, infrastructure implementation, and their impact on the city and its residents. He also covers regulatory action against illegal constructions, urban flooding, traffic management, and initiatives aimed at improving civic services and sustainable development. Behl has also written on political developments in south Haryana, focusing on elections and governance. His journalism is driven by fact-based reporting, ground-level coverage, and an understanding of the social and economic dynamics of Gurugram. Apart from work he is a cyclist and a cricketer and a resident of Palam Vihar since 2010.Read More
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