Kolkata, The West Bengal cabinet has taken an in-principle decision to gradually shut down 250 government-recognised private madrasas, most of which have very low or negligible student enrolment and inadequate infrastructure, an official said. Bengal govt to close down 250 madrasas due to lack of students, infrastructure

These madrasas will be allowed to continue holding classes until December in the interest of the handful of students currently enrolled, after which they will be closed, he said.

The council of ministers on Wednesday also cleared a proposal for recruitment of around 1.51 lakh personnel across various government departments, including 12,000 personnel for West Bengal Police and 4,000 for Kolkata Police.

"The cabinet decided in principle to close down 250 private madrasas that lack adequate infrastructure and have a negligible number of students. They will be allowed to function till December," the official said.

The reports from these institutions are expected to be received before the Durga Puja festivities, following which necessary administrative action will be taken, the official said.

The move comes days after the state government ordered closure of 252 unauthorised madrasas and sent show-cause notices to around 100 others after a state-wide survey that found that several such institutions lacked requisite approvals and basic infrastructure.

Nearly 2,500 madrasas operating across the state without government registration may also be closed in phases in future, the official said.

The cabinet also gave its nod to issue show-cause notices to 100 other madrasas over alleged irregularities, he added.

On the recruitments, the senior bureaucrat said, "The government wants to expedite recruitment across departments and fill up vacancies so that public services are not affected. The departments concerned have been asked to address issues holding up the recruitment process."

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari also directed the departments to resolve recruitment-related issues on a priority basis and ensure that budgetary allocations are utilised according to specific plans, he said.

The cabinet also approved a proposal to set up a new correctional home at Nimtouri in Purba Medinipur district.

The government decided to increase the grant for Ashram hostels under the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and library grant scheme from ₹1,800 to ₹3,300.

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