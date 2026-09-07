Diljit Dosanjh politely corrects fan for pairing Ik Onkar with his name on T-shirt, wins praise: ‘He is so humble’

Diljit Dosanjh has won millions of hearts around the globe with his music, and the singer continues to do so with his concerts worldwide. At his latest concert in Milan, the singer was seen greeting a foreign couple on stage. However, he gently corrected the fan over a T-shirt that featured the Sikh symbol Ik Onkar alongside his name. Diljit Dosanjh sweetly corrected a fan at his recent Milan concert.

Diljit politely corrects fan In a video from the concert, Diljit is seen welcoming the couple from the audience onto the stage. However, he noticed the fan's custom-printed white T-shirt, which featured both the sacred Sikh symbol Ik Onkar and Diljit's name side by side.

Quickly noticing the symbol, Diljit gently placed his hand over the shirt and appeared to disapprove of the pairing. Diljit politely explained in English to the couple, "This is God... This is very special... and my name together, no, no." He insisted that the sacred symbol is divine and should not be placed alongside his own name.

However, Diljit was also quick to recognise the fan's intention and defend him in Punjabi: "I respect your feelings. Inhe pata nahi, maaf kar do please (He didn't know, please forgive him). But I respect you... Ek Onkar, mere walon saare ek ne (To me, everyone is one)." He then gave the couple a gift.