Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit's Border 2 becomes highest-grossing Indian war film ever; beats Fighter, Uri, Kesari
Border 2 is now India's highest-grossing war film, eclipsing blockbusters like Vicky Kaushal's Uri and Hrithik Roshan's Fighter.
War drama Border 2 has scaled a high peak in just nine days of release. It is now the highest-grossing Indian film centred on a war or conflict, grossing over ₹350 crore worldwide. Border 2, a spiritual sequel to JP Dutta’s Border, is directed by Anurag Singh and stars Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty in the lead roles.
Border 2 becomes highest-grossing war film
By Saturday, its ninth day in theatres, Border 2 had earned ₹252.25 crore net ( ₹303 crore gross) domestically. This includes a staggering ₹60 crore net on Republic Day. Internationally, the film’s overseas collection stands at just over $5 million. This has taken the film’s global haul to an impressive ₹350 crore. On Saturday, the film surpassed the collections of two films also centred on cross-border conflicts - Uri and Fighter. Uri, directed by Aditya Dhar, starred Vicky Kaushal in the lead role. The 2019 film earned ₹342 crore worldwide. Fighter starred Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, and grossed ₹344 crore upon release in 2024. Border 2 has now surpassed both. It is also well clear of Akshay Kumar’s Kesari, which grossed ₹202 crore.
Border 2’s impressive feat is largely because most of India’s most successful war films were released pre-2000, when box office numbers were much lower. The film is still way behind Border and Haqeeqat in terms of footfalls.
The all-time record
If calculated through footfalls in India (since overseas numbers are dodgy pre-2000), Border remains the most successful Indian war film, with over 3.7 crore tickets sold during its initial run. Dharmendra-starrer Haqeeqat also sold just under 2 crore tickets upon its release in 1964-65. In comparison, Border 2 is way behind with just over 1 crore tickets sold so far domestically. The figure is unlikely to eclipse Border 1 or Haqeeqat.
Period epics like Mughal-e-Azam or Baahubali are not considered war dramas, else Border 2 would have had an even steeper mountain to climb. Both these films sold over 10 crore tickets in India.
About Border 2
Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J.P. Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta, Border 2 also stars Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Medha Rana, and Anya Singh in pivotal roles. The T-Series boss told HT that Border 3 is on the cards in the future, following the film’s success.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhimanyu Mathur
A journalist with over 13 years of experience, Abhimanyu Mathur watches movies and TV shows, and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them too. Having also covered sports, lifestyle, and civic areas, he specialises in entertainment.Read More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.