Border 2 worldwide box office collection day 9: Sunny Deol, Varun film mints ₹350 crore; beats Fighter, Uri final hauls

Border 2 worldwide box office collection day 9: War drama Border 2 saw an upswing in collections at the box office as it entered its second weekend at the ticket window. The film, starring Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty, has now reached ₹350 crore worldwide, on the back of a strong jump in domestic collections on Saturday. Border 2 worldwide box office collection day 9: The war drama stars Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty.

Border 2 box office update Border 2 opened well, earning ₹224.25 crore net in its first week, including a massive ₹59 crore on Republic Day. On Friday, Border 2 recovered after drops over the weekdays, earning ₹10.75 crore. On Saturday, the film fared even better, registering a 65% jump and earning ₹17.75 crore net, taking its domestic collection to an impressive ₹252.25 crore net ( ₹303 crore gross).

Globally, the film has started strongly but stalled during the weekdays. After nine days, its overseas collection stands at over $5 million. This takes the film’s global haul to an impressive ₹350 crore.

Border 2 beats other patriotic blockbusters After its haul on Saturday, Border 2 has leapt ahead of recent patriotic/war-themed films like Fighter and Uri. Uri, directed by Aditya Dhar, had collected ₹342 crore worldwide, while Hrithik Roshan’s Fighter fared slightly better with ₹344 crore. Border 2 has surpassed them both easily and is now heading towards the ₹400 crore mark.

Border 2 is also the highest-grossing Indian film of 2026, having overtaken Prabhas and Chiranjeevi's Telugu hits over the week.