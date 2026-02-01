Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Border 2 worldwide box office collection day 9: Sunny Deol, Varun film mints ₹350 crore; beats Fighter, Uri final hauls

    Border 2 worldwide box office collection day 9: Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan's war drama is now heading towards the 400 crore mark.

    Updated on: Feb 01, 2026 9:39 AM IST
    By Abhimanyu Mathur
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Border 2 worldwide box office collection day 9: War drama Border 2 saw an upswing in collections at the box office as it entered its second weekend at the ticket window. The film, starring Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty, has now reached 350 crore worldwide, on the back of a strong jump in domestic collections on Saturday.

    Border 2 worldwide box office collection day 9: The war drama stars Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty.
    Border 2 worldwide box office collection day 9: The war drama stars Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty.

    Border 2 box office update

    Border 2 opened well, earning 224.25 crore net in its first week, including a massive 59 crore on Republic Day. On Friday, Border 2 recovered after drops over the weekdays, earning 10.75 crore. On Saturday, the film fared even better, registering a 65% jump and earning 17.75 crore net, taking its domestic collection to an impressive 252.25 crore net ( 303 crore gross).

    Globally, the film has started strongly but stalled during the weekdays. After nine days, its overseas collection stands at over $5 million. This takes the film’s global haul to an impressive 350 crore.

    Border 2 beats other patriotic blockbusters

    After its haul on Saturday, Border 2 has leapt ahead of recent patriotic/war-themed films like Fighter and Uri. Uri, directed by Aditya Dhar, had collected 342 crore worldwide, while Hrithik Roshan’s Fighter fared slightly better with 344 crore. Border 2 has surpassed them both easily and is now heading towards the 400 crore mark.

    Border 2 is also the highest-grossing Indian film of 2026, having overtaken Prabhas and Chiranjeevi's Telugu hits over the week.

    All about Border 2

    Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J.P. Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta, Border 2 also stars Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Medha Rana, and Anya Singh in pivotal roles. The T-Series boss told HT that Border 3 is on the cards in the future, following the film’s success. No other details have been shared about the threequel.

    • Abhimanyu Mathur
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Abhimanyu Mathur

      A journalist with over 13 years of experience, Abhimanyu Mathur watches movies and TV shows, and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them too. Having also covered sports, lifestyle, and civic areas, he specialises in entertainment.Read More

    recommendedIcon
    Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

    Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
    News/Entertainment/Bollywood/Border 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 9: Sunny Deol, Varun Film Mints ₹350 Crore; Beats Fighter, Uri Final Hauls
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes