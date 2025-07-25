Harvard-educated US founder hits back after backlash over Bali trip with staff: ‘Calling me a toxic loser’

A US entrepreneur was mocked and criticised on Reddit over his LinkedIn post about taking his entire staff to Bali for a vacation. While the gesture itself wasn’t condemned, the co-founder’s choice of wording irked social media users. The US co-founder whose LinkedIn post about a Bali trip received backlash after it went viral on Reddit. (LinkedIn/Stephen Turban)

People accused Stephen Turban, co-founder and director at Lumiere, of bragging about the trip while putting others down. He has now responded to the criticism in a latest LinkedIn post.

“I woke up this morning to 4000 people calling me a douchebag on Reddit. And honestly? I couldn’t be happier,” he wrote in his latest LinkedIn post.

“Not because people were calling me a douchebag. Or a toxic loser. That kinda s**ks to hear,” he continued, adding, “But, I was happy because this is exactly what I want.”

He concluded his post by saying, “If you’re being attacked. You’re on the right path.”

Social media reacts:

While his previous post received severe backlash after landing on Reddit, his response on LinkedIn found support from social media users. A few, however, claimed it wasn’t wise to “flex” while putting others down.

An Indian founder dropped his thoughts in the comments section. He wrote, “If everyone agrees with you, you’re probably not doing anything original. Hate means attention. Attention means awareness. And awareness builds leverage.”

Another individual posted, “I still think my life rocks, although I'm not going to Bali, which does sound nice. But to your point, when you stick your head above the crowd, expect some tomatoes lol.”

A third expressed, “Seems counterintuitive to tell people ‘your life f**king sucks’ and then call yourself ‘really nice’ a few words later. Probably where this r/LL post came from.” Turban's previous post went viral on a subreddit called “LinkedIn Lunatics (LL).”

Where is Stephen Turban study?

Stephen Turban completed his Bachelor of Science degree from Harvard University. Later, he completed his PhD from Harvard Business School. According to his LinkedIn bio, he once worked at McKinsey & Company.