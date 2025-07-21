Co-founder trolled for turning honeymoon bed-wetting story into leadership lesson on LinkedIn

A US-based co-founder found himself at the centre of internet ridicule after turning an awkward personal anecdote into a viral LinkedIn post about leadership. Anthony Karls, President of Rocket Clicks and co-founder of Sterling Lawyers LLC, shared a bizarre story about wetting the bed on his honeymoon. In the viral post, the founder recounted how a spicy crab soup and dehydration after a CrossFit session led to him waking up in a puddle next to his new wife. The founder used the story to share a lesson in leadership. "That moment taught me something crucial: you don’t need to take yourself too seriously," he said. In his post, the co-founder tried to link bed-wetting to boardroom bravery. (Representational)

In his post, he tried to link bed-wetting to boardroom bravery. "The leaders who last are the ones who can laugh at themselves. When you're willing to look ridiculous, your team feels safe to try bold ideas. When you admit you don't know everything, they bring you their best insights. When you share your failures openly, they stop hiding theirs," he added.

Karls ended the post by simply saying: "If you can survive peeing the bed on your honeymoon, you can survive anything business throws at you."

Social media users, however, were baffled by the post. "And I thought the Astronomer CEO had a bad day on LinkedIn," said one user.

Another joked, "Someone needs to burn this website to the ground and start over."

"While I agree that being able to laugh at oneself can foster a more candid and collaborative work environment, I think any goodwill would be quickly overshadowed by the secondhand embarrassment of logging onto LinkedIn and seeing my boss publicly recount how he pissed his pants," said a third user.