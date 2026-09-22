Chandigarh, Haryana Bureau of Public Enterprises Chairman Mohan Lal Kaushik said measures are being taken to address the problem of stray cattle in villages and cities across the state, including developing four 'Gau Vanns'. Haryana developing four 'Gau Vanns' to tackle stray cattle problem

Presiding over a meeting with office-bearers of the Haryana Gau Seva Aayog here on Monday, Kaushik said Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has directed gram panchayats to provide at least 10 acres of 'Gochar' land to gaushalas to ensure adequate fodder for cows.

Around 70,000 cows are currently roaming on roads across the state, he said, adding that the cooperation of the Gau Seva Aayog, gram panchayats and urban local bodies is being sought to provide them shelter in gaushalas and Gau Vanns, according to an official statement.

Work on developing a Gau Vann spread over 89 acres at Bhojawas village in Mahendragarh is in its final stage, while the process is underway at Rajpura Khadar in Palwal, Bhuna in Kaithal and Sambhli in Karnal.

Around 40,000 cows are currently housed in nearly 707 registered gaushalas in the state. A drive is being undertaken to shift the remaining cattle to additional gaushalas, Kaushik said.

Twenty-two gaushalas will be made operational this month, while the process of opening 14 new ones is also underway.

Kaushik said developing gaushalas and Gau Vanns, providing safe shelter to cattle and ensuring fodder and other facilities for them are among the government's key objectives.

E-rickshaws will soon be provided to registered gaushalas across the state. The 'Gau Seva Raths' will be used to provide assistance to injured and sick cows, he said.

The government is also providing financial assistance as a fodder grant. The portal for the grant is open and registered gaushalas can apply till October 14.

The government has set a target of providing ₹300 crore as fodder grant to gaushalas this year, Kaushik said.

A proposal has been sent for constructing iron sheds in 200 gaushalas this year. Financial assistance of ₹10 lakh is provided for each shed, while sheds were constructed in 49 gaushalas last year, he said.

Kaushik said a laboratory has been established at Lala Lajpat Rai University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Hisar, for cattle breed improvement. Officers have been directed to expedite the work to make improved breeds available to farmers in Haryana.

Cattle breed improvement work has been undertaken in Gujarat, Uttarakhand and Punjab, and similar efforts will be made in Haryana, he said.

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