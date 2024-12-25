Aamir Khan admits he had insecurity, inferiority complex about his height: 'I felt what if people don’t accept me'

Actor Aamir Khan has revealed that he felt insecure about his height early in his career. The actor admitted this in conversation with Nana Patekar for the promotion of the latter's new film, Vanvaas. At 5 feet, 5 inches tall, Aamir is shorter than the average Bollywood 'hero', which bothered him when he began as a male lead in the late '80s. (Also read: Aamir Khan opens up on his bad habits: ‘At one point, I used to drink all night’) Aamir Khan poses for a portrait inside a hotel during an interview with AFP in London on December 3, 2024. (Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS / AFP)(AFP)

Aamir on inferiority complex about his height

Talking with Nana Patekar on Zee Music Company's YouTube channel, Aamir was asked if he had 'any inferiority complex' about his height. The actor responded, “Yes, I did. I used to feel that what if people don’t accept me because of my height. This was my fear. But later, I realised that all of this does not matter at all. But at that time, some kind of insecurity creeps in.” This is not the first time Aamir has addressed insecurity about his height. In 2012, while promoting his film Talaash, he said that people would call him 'tingu' (slang for short).

The actor then added that as he grew in his career, he realised that appearance doesn't matter when connecting with fans. “The things that stress us out in the beginning, we later realise that these things don’t matter at all. What is important is how honestly you are working and how your work can enchant people, and after that, everything else is unimportant,” he said.

Aamir Khan's upcoming work

Aamir was last seen on the big screen in the ill-fated 2022 film Laal Singh Chaddha. An official remake of the Oscar-winning Forrest Gump, Laal Singh Chaddha was critically panned and underperformed at the box office. Aamir will next appear on the big screen in Sitaare Zameen Par, a sequel to his acclaimed 2007 film Taare Zameen Par.