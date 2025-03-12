Menu Explore
Don’t let Holi colours ruin your skin! Pre & Post-care tips and best products to try for festive glow

ByTanya Shree
Mar 12, 2025 06:50 PM IST

Holi 2025: Shield your skin from Holi colours with essential pre and post-care tips and must-have products for a worry-free celebration!

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

mCaffeine Coffee Tan & Dead Skin Removal Face Scrub (75gm) | Caffeine & Walnut Scrub for Face | Exfoliating & Brightening Scrub |Blackhead Remover, Whitehead Remover, Detan Pack I Face Scrub For Women and Men View Details checkDetails

₹187

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Forest Essentials Revitalising Kashmiri Walnut Gel Scrub|Exfoliating Face Scrub To Clear Dead Cells,Tan Removal,Removes Blackheads/Whiteheads|Gel Based Natural Face Exfoliator For Women&Men|50 G View Details checkDetails

₹1,550

amazonLogo
GET THIS

PAULAS CHOICE SKIN PERFECTING 2% BHA Liquid Salicylic Acid Exfoliant-Facial Exfoliant for Blackheads, Enlarged Pores, Wrinkles, Fine Lines- 30 ml Bottle (Travel Size) (22016) View Details checkDetails

₹1,200

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Neutrogena Deep Clean Invigorating Foaming Scrub, 124.2 ml (Pack of 1) View Details checkDetails

₹1,919

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Mamaearth Rice Face Scrub for Glowing Skin, With Rice Water & Niacinamide for Glass Skin - 100 g View Details checkDetails

₹306

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser , Hydrating Face Wash for Dry to Normal Skin ,Soap Free & Non irritating 1Ltr View Details checkDetails

₹1,595

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Forest Essentials Delicate Saffron & Neem Facial Cleanser with Hyaluronic Acid & Niacinamide | Designed For Acne Prone & Sensitive Skin | Gentle, Clarifying Face Wash | Sulphate & Paraben Free View Details checkDetails

₹1,150

amazonLogo
GET THIS

The Face Shop Rice Water Bright Foaming Face Wash 100ml | Face Wash for Glowing Skin | Cleanser for Uneven Skin Tone | Korean Skin Care, For Oily skin View Details checkDetails

₹575

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Cleanser | Water Gel Formula | Hyaluronic Infused | Water-Based | Dry Skin | Moisturizing & Refreshing | Hydrated & Nourished Complexion | 200ml (Pack of 1) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

DOT & KEY Watermelon Super Glow Gel Face Wash With Vitamin C&Cucumber|Face Wash For Glowing Skin|Oil Free Face Wash|Removes Excess Oil&Dirt|For Combination & Oily Skin|For Women & Men|100Ml View Details checkDetails

₹211

amazonLogo
GET THIS

The Derma Co. 2% Salicylic Acid Gel Face Wash | For Oily Skin | With Salicylic Acid & Witch Hazel | Treats Active Acne| Unclog Pores | Controls Oil - 100ml View Details checkDetails

₹268

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Dot & Key Vitamin C + E Sorbet Super Bright Moisturizer For Face | Vitamin C Face Moisturizer|Reduces Skin Dullness|Oil Free & Lightweight | For All Skin Types | 60Ml View Details checkDetails

₹401

amazonLogo
GET THIS

RE EQUIL Ceramide & Hyaluronic Acid Moisturiser | Moisturizer For Face | Barrier Repair Cream | Long Lasting Hydration | Suitable For Normal To Dry Skin | 100G View Details checkDetails

₹265

amazonLogo
GET THIS

The Derma Co Ceramide + HA Intense Moisturizer Cream With Hyaluronic Acid | For Dry Skin | Repairs Dry & Dull Skin | Locks In Moisture | 50 g View Details checkDetails

₹313

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Minimalist Dehydrated Skin & Damaged Barrier Repair Moisturizer with 10% Vitamin B5 | Oil-Free Hydration & Lightweight Gel Formula | Fast-Absorbing & Non-Sticky Lightweight Winter Cream For Women & Men | Fragrance-Free | Suitable for Oily & Acne-Prone Skin | 50 grams View Details checkDetails

₹331

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Cetaphil Moisturising Cream for Face & Body , Dry to Normal skin, 80 gm View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Neutriderm Moisturising Lotion w/Vitamin E - 125 mL View Details checkDetails

₹999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Bioderma Atoderm Creme Ultra-Nourishing - Moisturizer with Niacinamide | Boosts Hyaluronic Acid & Ceramides for Normal, Sensitive & Dry Skin for Face & Body View Details checkDetails

₹664

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Minimalist Sunscreen SPF 50 PA++++ | Clinically Tested in US (In-Vivo) | Lightweight with Multi-Vitamins | No White Cast | Broad Spectrum | For Women & Men | 30g (Pack of 1) View Details checkDetails

₹236

amazonLogo
GET THIS

DOT & KEY Vitamin C + E Super Bright Sunscreen Spf 50 |Water-Light,UVA/UVB & Blue Light Protection|For Even Toned & Glowing Skin|With Liquid Spf 50+++| No White Cast| For All Skin Types| 50G,Pack Of 1 View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Aqualogica Glow+ Dewy Sunscreen SPF 50 PA++++ with Papaya & Vitamin C | For Dry, Sensitive, Oily & Combination Skin | UVA/B & Blue Light Protection | Fragrance-Free | For Men & Women | 50g View Details checkDetails

₹385

amazonLogo
GET THIS

La Roche-Posay Anthelios Uvmune 400 Spf 50+ Invisible Fluid Water + Sweat Resistant, 50Ml, All View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Beauty of Joseon [Beauty Of Joseon] 50 Spf Relief Sun Set For All Skin Type Of 1 View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

The Derma Co 1% Hyaluronic Sunscreen Aqua Gel SPF 50 PA++++ I For Oily, Dry, Acne-prone Skin | Ultra Lightweight Texture I Non-Greasy I No White Cast | Broad Spectrum Protection & Blue Light Protection | For Men & Women | 80 g View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Neutrogena Sheer Zinc Oxide Dry-Touch Face Sunscreen with Broad Spectrum SPF 50, Oil-Free, Non-Comedogenic & Non-Greasy Mineral Sunscreen, 2 fl. oz View Details checkDetails

₹2,599

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Minimalist Squalane 100% (Plant Derived) Super-Lightweight Face Oil | Improves Skin Hydration, Provides light Moisturization & Reduces Fine Lines | 30 ml View Details checkDetails

₹664

amazonLogo
GET THIS

INTIMIFY Kumkumadi Tailam For Face, Kumkumadi Face Oil For Glowing Skin, Face Serum For Wrinkles, Whitening, Lightening & Pigmentation (30 ml) Pack of 1 View Details checkDetails

₹218

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Auravedic Kumkumadi Oil for Face 100 Ml, Kumkumadi Tailam Face Oil for Glowing Skin, Dark Spot Corrector Face Serum Oil View Details checkDetails

₹360

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Palmers Skin Therapy Face Oil Cocoa Butter Formula with Rosehip for Fine Lines & Wrinkles, Dark Spots, Uneven Skin Tone, Ageing Skin 30ml View Details checkDetails

₹684

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Plum Grape Seed & Sea Buckthorn Glow-Restore Face Oils Blend | Best Face Oil for Glowing Skin | Blend of 10 Natural Oils | 99.8% Natural & 100% Vegan | 30ml View Details checkDetails

₹674

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Kamdhenu Laboratories Kumkumadi Taila 30 ml, Pack of 1 | Enriched with Saffron and Sandalwood | Ayurvedic Herbal Face Oil For Acne, Pimples, Spots, | Chemical Free| For men and women View Details checkDetails

₹297

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Beauty of Joseon Ginseng Cleansing Oil (210ml)| Korean Skincare Routine View Details checkDetails

₹1,252

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Conscious Chemist Makeup Remover Oil Cleanser|130 Ml|Face Wash, Cleanser Oily Skin, Makeup Remover. Men & Women. Removes Waterproof Makeup, Spf & Impurities. Soft & Glowing Skin - Daily Dissolve View Details checkDetails

₹389

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Anua Heartleaf Pore Control Cleansing Oil, Makeup Blackhead Remover, Oil Cleanser for Face, Korean Skin Care 200ml View Details checkDetails

₹1,290

amazonLogo
GET THIS

DHC Beauty Deep Cleansing Oil (30ml), with Olives, Removes Makeup And Impurities, Cleansing Oil/Makeup Remover for Soft & Glowing Skin View Details checkDetails

₹540

amazonLogo
GET THIS

The Face Shop Rice water bright light Cleansing Oil with Rice Water to Brighten the Skin, 150ml | Korean Make-Up Remover, For Lips, Eyes and Face, Removes Waterproof makeup View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

SKIN1004 Madagascar Centella Light Cleansing Oil 200ml View Details checkDetails

₹1,679

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Simple Kind To Skin Refreshing Face Wash 150 ml | 100% soap-free gentle cleanser for sensitive, dry & oily skin, for women & men View Details checkDetails

₹299

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Minimalist Anti-Acne Salicylic Acid 2% Face Wash with LHA for Pore Cleansing, Oil Control & Sebum Regulation | Sulfate-Free Formula with Zinc for Gentle Exfoliation | Suitable for Oily, Combination, and Acne-Prone Skin| For Women & Men| 100 ml View Details checkDetails

₹284

amazonLogo
GET THIS

La Roche-Posay Toleriane Hydrating Gentle Face Wash Cleanser for Normal to Dry Sensitive Skin, 13.5 fl. oz. View Details checkDetails

₹3,015

amazonLogo
GET THIS

COSRX Low pH Good Morning Gel Cleanser, Daily Mild Face Cleanser for Sensitive Skin, PH Balancing, Anti Breakouts, No Parabens, No Sulfates, Korean Skincare (5.07 fl.oz/150ml) View Details checkDetails

₹595

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Forest Essentials Pure Rosewater (Toner) Facial Tonic Mist | Hydrating Daily Toner | For Glowing Skin | Hydrates Plumps & Minimises Open Pores, Pack Of 1 View Details checkDetails

₹1,350

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Beauty of Joseon Ginseng Essence Water (150ml) | Korean Toner to Nourish, Sooths Skin | Anti-Wrinkle Care | Reduces Appearance of Pores | Smooth and Plumped Skin | Korean Skincare | For All Skin Type View Details checkDetails

₹1,022.61

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Anua Heartleaf 77 Soothing Toner, pH 5.5 Trouble Care, Calming Skin, Refreshing, Hydrating, Purifying, Cruelty Free, Vegan (250ml) View Details checkDetails

₹1,402

amazonLogo
GET THIS

CeraVe Moisturizing Lotion For Dry Skin (473ml) - Formulated With 3 Essential Ceramides And Hyaluronic Acid | Non-Comedogenic, Oil Free And Fragrance-Free Body Lotion View Details checkDetails

₹1,440

amazonLogo
GET THIS

COSRX Snail Mucin 92% Moisturizer 3.52oz/ 100g, Daily Repair Face Gel Cream for Dry, Sensitive Skin, Not Tested on Animals, No Parabens, No Sulfates, No Phthalates, Korean Skincare View Details checkDetails

₹1,475

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Forest Essentials Light Hydrating Facial Gel with Pure Aloe Vera | Ayurvedic Lightweight Hydrating Moisturiser for Acne Prone Skin View Details checkDetails

₹1,775

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Cipla Excela Moisturiser | Oily & Acne Prone Skin | Reduces Sebum Secretion | 50g View Details checkDetails

₹555

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Minimalist Marula Oil 5% Face Moisturizer For Dry Skin With Hyaluronic Acid For Deep Nourishment & Hydration, For Men & Women View Details checkDetails

₹284

amazonLogo
GET THIS
Holi is all colours, fun and celebration, but it may not be the best time for your skin! The bright pigments, strong chemicals and extended sun exposure can make your skin dry, irritated and dull. But don't worry because planning ahead and using the correct pre and post-holi skincare can make the glow and health shine through. A healthy skincare routine with oils, sunscreen, moisturisers and serums can protect your skin from damaging effects. After the festivities, gentle cleansing and intensive hydration can restore moisture loss and keep breakouts at bay. In this guide, we will tell you expert-approved skincare tips to keep your skin healthy and glowing. And help you discover the best product picks to keep your skin safe. So, play carefree, because we have got your Holi skincare covered!

Follow experts tips to protect your skin pre- and post-holi and opt for the best products to keep it protected.(Adobe Stock)
Follow experts tips to protect your skin pre- and post-holi and opt for the best products to keep it protected.(Adobe Stock)

Pre-holi skincare: Preparation is the key to healthy skin

Though the fun of Holi is exhilarating, your skin may not be as enthusiastic. But don't fret—a little preparation makes a big difference. Use these tips from Dermatologist, Dr Mikki Singh to make your skin happy.

1. Exfoliatiate to combat dead skin cells

A few days before Holi, begin with a gentle exfoliation routine. It can remove skin cells and enhance product absorption to make your skin smoother. Use the best scrub or a chemical exfoliant like AHAs or BHAs to prevent over-scrubbing, which may lead to sensitivity. Avoid exfoliating on the day of Holi to enhance the skin’s natural barrier and prepare your skin better for color absorption.

Top suggestions for you:

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

2. Clean your face with cleanser

Keep your skin clean and balanced is extremely important. "Wash your skin twice a day with a mild, pH-balanced face wash to keep a healthy barrier in place and not allow too much oil or dirt to build up," recommends Dr Singh. Try a mild foaming or gel-based face wash for best results that cleans effectively without stripping off the natural oils. Also, keep away from tough soaps and harsh face washes that end up drying up your skin and making it open to Holi color irritations.

A few picks for you:

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

3. Moisturize with lightweight moisturizer

Hydration is the secret to defending your skin against aggressive pigments. Use a rich moisturizer that creates a protective barrier to reduce the attachment of colors and the risk of irritation, advises the expert. Use a moisturizer containing ingredients such as hyaluronic acid, ceramides, or glycerin, which offer long-term hydration and improve the skin barrier. If you have oily skin, use a light, non-comedogenic moisturizer that will not clog pores.

A few suggestions for you:

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

4. Protect with a sunscreen

Never go without sunscreen when going out to play Holi. "Apply a broad-spectrum product with a minimum of SPF 30, as the synergy of sunlight and Holi colours can heighten the risk of sunburn and pigmentation," advises the expert. Water-resistant, gel-based sunscreen is best as it lasts longer and does not make the skin feel greasy. Use it liberally on all areas of your skin that are exposed, including your face, neck, hands, and ears, at least 15 minutes before going outdoors (American Academy of Dermatology Association).

ALSO READ: Holi hair care: Hair oils to keep your mane safe from colours

A few picks for you:

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

5. Boost hydration with face oils

For additional hydration, use a small amount of the finest facial oil prior to Holi. It can form a protective layer on top of the colors. Coconut, jojoba, or almond oil can prevent the color from penetrating too deep into the skin. Rub a few drops of oil all over your face and body prior to applying sunscreen. This step is particularly good for dry skin types since it retains moisture and keeps the skin from getting too dry.

A few picks for you:

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Post-holi skin care: Rejuvenate your skin's elasticity

Following Holi, you need to adhere to a balanced skin care regimen to maintain healthy skin.

1. Revome colours with oil-based cleanser

As soon as the Holi celebrations are finished, get rid of the colors to avoid skin irritation. "Take off the colours with an oil-based cleanser or makeup remover to break down the dye easily," advises the expert. Gently massage it on your skin and leave it on for a few minutes before washing it off. This will avoid excessive scrubbing and hence irritation and dryness.

A few suggestions for you:

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

2. Cleanse with a face wash

After removing most of the color with an oil-based cleanser, wash your face with a mild, hydrating face wash. Avoid using harsh soaps or scrubbing aggressively, as this can strip your skin’s natural oils and cause redness. Additionally, lukewarm water is ideal for washing off colors without irritating the skin further.

A few picks for you:

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

3. Double cleanse with a oner

Holi colors can upset your skin's natural pH level, causing dryness or acne. "Toner can be used to restore balance and soothe irritation," says the expert. Choose the best toners for face with ingredients such as rose water, aloe vera, or chamomile extract to rejuvenate and moisturize your skin without making it sensitive.

ALSO READ: This pre and post Holi skincare manual should NOT be missed before the celebrations

A few suggestions for you:

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

4. Nourish your skin with a fragrance-free moisturizer

After cleansing, apply a deeply hydrating, fragrance-free and the best moisturizer for summer to replenish lost moisture and repair the skin barrier. Opt for products with ceramides, hyaluronic acid, or shea butter to lock in hydration.

A few suggestions for you:

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Additional tips to follow

  1. If you feel irritation, use skincare products that have oat extract, aloe vera or chamomile in them to soothe the skin, says Dr Mikki Singh.
  2. Do not scrub vigorously after Holi because it may aggravate irritation.
  3. Don't forget to have loads of water to help maintain skin hydration from the inside.
  4. If your skin feels extra dry, use a hydrating mask or sleeping mask overnight for added nourishment.

Similar articles for you:

Best face toner dupes for Titir you must try: 8 affordable swaps for glowing skin

Try the 10 best onion hair oils to bring life back to weak and thinning hair

Get night cream for glowing skin at the best price: 7 budget-friendly alternatives to Shiseido for women

Frequently asked questions

  • What are the skincare products that I should use before playing Holi?

    Apply a rich moisturiser, sunscreen (SPF 30+), and facial oil to shield skin from colour absorption and sun damage.

  • How do I safely remove stubborn Holi colours?

    Apply an oil-based cleanser or coconut oil, followed by a gentle face wash to remove colours without irritation.

  • What ingredients should I seek in post-Holi skincare?

    Select products containing aloe vera, chamomile, oat extract, and hyaluronic acid to calm, hydrate, and repair skin.

  • Can I scrub off Holi colors?

    Avoid using harsh scrubs immediately. Use gentle exfoliation instead after 24-48 hours to avoid skin dryness and irritation.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

See More
