Don’t let Holi colours ruin your skin! Pre & Post-care tips and best products to try for festive glow
Mar 12, 2025 06:50 PM IST
Holi 2025: Shield your skin from Holi colours with essential pre and post-care tips and must-have products for a worry-free celebration!
mCaffeine Coffee Tan & Dead Skin Removal Face Scrub (75gm) | Caffeine & Walnut Scrub for Face | Exfoliating & Brightening Scrub |Blackhead Remover, Whitehead Remover, Detan Pack I Face Scrub For Women and Men View Details
₹187
|
Forest Essentials Revitalising Kashmiri Walnut Gel Scrub|Exfoliating Face Scrub To Clear Dead Cells,Tan Removal,Removes Blackheads/Whiteheads|Gel Based Natural Face Exfoliator For Women&Men|50 G View Details
₹1,550
|
PAULAS CHOICE SKIN PERFECTING 2% BHA Liquid Salicylic Acid Exfoliant-Facial Exfoliant for Blackheads, Enlarged Pores, Wrinkles, Fine Lines- 30 ml Bottle (Travel Size) (22016) View Details
₹1,200
|
Neutrogena Deep Clean Invigorating Foaming Scrub, 124.2 ml (Pack of 1) View Details
₹1,919
|
Mamaearth Rice Face Scrub for Glowing Skin, With Rice Water & Niacinamide for Glass Skin - 100 g View Details
₹306
|
Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser , Hydrating Face Wash for Dry to Normal Skin ,Soap Free & Non irritating 1Ltr View Details
₹1,595
|
Forest Essentials Delicate Saffron & Neem Facial Cleanser with Hyaluronic Acid & Niacinamide | Designed For Acne Prone & Sensitive Skin | Gentle, Clarifying Face Wash | Sulphate & Paraben Free View Details
₹1,150
|
The Face Shop Rice Water Bright Foaming Face Wash 100ml | Face Wash for Glowing Skin | Cleanser for Uneven Skin Tone | Korean Skin Care, For Oily skin View Details
₹575
|
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Cleanser | Water Gel Formula | Hyaluronic Infused | Water-Based | Dry Skin | Moisturizing & Refreshing | Hydrated & Nourished Complexion | 200ml (Pack of 1) View Details
|
DOT & KEY Watermelon Super Glow Gel Face Wash With Vitamin C&Cucumber|Face Wash For Glowing Skin|Oil Free Face Wash|Removes Excess Oil&Dirt|For Combination & Oily Skin|For Women & Men|100Ml View Details
₹211
|
The Derma Co. 2% Salicylic Acid Gel Face Wash | For Oily Skin | With Salicylic Acid & Witch Hazel | Treats Active Acne| Unclog Pores | Controls Oil - 100ml View Details
₹268
|
Dot & Key Vitamin C + E Sorbet Super Bright Moisturizer For Face | Vitamin C Face Moisturizer|Reduces Skin Dullness|Oil Free & Lightweight | For All Skin Types | 60Ml View Details
₹401
|
RE EQUIL Ceramide & Hyaluronic Acid Moisturiser | Moisturizer For Face | Barrier Repair Cream | Long Lasting Hydration | Suitable For Normal To Dry Skin | 100G View Details
₹265
|
The Derma Co Ceramide + HA Intense Moisturizer Cream With Hyaluronic Acid | For Dry Skin | Repairs Dry & Dull Skin | Locks In Moisture | 50 g View Details
₹313
|
Minimalist Dehydrated Skin & Damaged Barrier Repair Moisturizer with 10% Vitamin B5 | Oil-Free Hydration & Lightweight Gel Formula | Fast-Absorbing & Non-Sticky Lightweight Winter Cream For Women & Men | Fragrance-Free | Suitable for Oily & Acne-Prone Skin | 50 grams View Details
₹331
|
Cetaphil Moisturising Cream for Face & Body , Dry to Normal skin, 80 gm View Details
|
Neutriderm Moisturising Lotion w/Vitamin E - 125 mL View Details
₹999
|
Bioderma Atoderm Creme Ultra-Nourishing - Moisturizer with Niacinamide | Boosts Hyaluronic Acid & Ceramides for Normal, Sensitive & Dry Skin for Face & Body View Details
₹664
|
Minimalist Sunscreen SPF 50 PA++++ | Clinically Tested in US (In-Vivo) | Lightweight with Multi-Vitamins | No White Cast | Broad Spectrum | For Women & Men | 30g (Pack of 1) View Details
₹236
|
DOT & KEY Vitamin C + E Super Bright Sunscreen Spf 50 |Water-Light,UVA/UVB & Blue Light Protection|For Even Toned & Glowing Skin|With Liquid Spf 50+++| No White Cast| For All Skin Types| 50G,Pack Of 1 View Details
|
Aqualogica Glow+ Dewy Sunscreen SPF 50 PA++++ with Papaya & Vitamin C | For Dry, Sensitive, Oily & Combination Skin | UVA/B & Blue Light Protection | Fragrance-Free | For Men & Women | 50g View Details
₹385
|
La Roche-Posay Anthelios Uvmune 400 Spf 50+ Invisible Fluid Water + Sweat Resistant, 50Ml, All View Details
|
Beauty of Joseon [Beauty Of Joseon] 50 Spf Relief Sun Set For All Skin Type Of 1 View Details
|
The Derma Co 1% Hyaluronic Sunscreen Aqua Gel SPF 50 PA++++ I For Oily, Dry, Acne-prone Skin | Ultra Lightweight Texture I Non-Greasy I No White Cast | Broad Spectrum Protection & Blue Light Protection | For Men & Women | 80 g View Details
|
Neutrogena Sheer Zinc Oxide Dry-Touch Face Sunscreen with Broad Spectrum SPF 50, Oil-Free, Non-Comedogenic & Non-Greasy Mineral Sunscreen, 2 fl. oz View Details
₹2,599
|
Minimalist Squalane 100% (Plant Derived) Super-Lightweight Face Oil | Improves Skin Hydration, Provides light Moisturization & Reduces Fine Lines | 30 ml View Details
₹664
|
INTIMIFY Kumkumadi Tailam For Face, Kumkumadi Face Oil For Glowing Skin, Face Serum For Wrinkles, Whitening, Lightening & Pigmentation (30 ml) Pack of 1 View Details
₹218
|
Auravedic Kumkumadi Oil for Face 100 Ml, Kumkumadi Tailam Face Oil for Glowing Skin, Dark Spot Corrector Face Serum Oil View Details
₹360
|
Palmers Skin Therapy Face Oil Cocoa Butter Formula with Rosehip for Fine Lines & Wrinkles, Dark Spots, Uneven Skin Tone, Ageing Skin 30ml View Details
₹684
|
Plum Grape Seed & Sea Buckthorn Glow-Restore Face Oils Blend | Best Face Oil for Glowing Skin | Blend of 10 Natural Oils | 99.8% Natural & 100% Vegan | 30ml View Details
₹674
|
Kamdhenu Laboratories Kumkumadi Taila 30 ml, Pack of 1 | Enriched with Saffron and Sandalwood | Ayurvedic Herbal Face Oil For Acne, Pimples, Spots, | Chemical Free| For men and women View Details
₹297
|
Beauty of Joseon Ginseng Cleansing Oil (210ml)| Korean Skincare Routine View Details
₹1,252
|
Conscious Chemist Makeup Remover Oil Cleanser|130 Ml|Face Wash, Cleanser Oily Skin, Makeup Remover. Men & Women. Removes Waterproof Makeup, Spf & Impurities. Soft & Glowing Skin - Daily Dissolve View Details
₹389
|
Anua Heartleaf Pore Control Cleansing Oil, Makeup Blackhead Remover, Oil Cleanser for Face, Korean Skin Care 200ml View Details
₹1,290
|
DHC Beauty Deep Cleansing Oil (30ml), with Olives, Removes Makeup And Impurities, Cleansing Oil/Makeup Remover for Soft & Glowing Skin View Details
₹540
|
The Face Shop Rice water bright light Cleansing Oil with Rice Water to Brighten the Skin, 150ml | Korean Make-Up Remover, For Lips, Eyes and Face, Removes Waterproof makeup View Details
|
SKIN1004 Madagascar Centella Light Cleansing Oil 200ml View Details
₹1,679
|
Simple Kind To Skin Refreshing Face Wash 150 ml | 100% soap-free gentle cleanser for sensitive, dry & oily skin, for women & men View Details
₹299
|
Minimalist Anti-Acne Salicylic Acid 2% Face Wash with LHA for Pore Cleansing, Oil Control & Sebum Regulation | Sulfate-Free Formula with Zinc for Gentle Exfoliation | Suitable for Oily, Combination, and Acne-Prone Skin| For Women & Men| 100 ml View Details
₹284
|
La Roche-Posay Toleriane Hydrating Gentle Face Wash Cleanser for Normal to Dry Sensitive Skin, 13.5 fl. oz. View Details
₹3,015
|
COSRX Low pH Good Morning Gel Cleanser, Daily Mild Face Cleanser for Sensitive Skin, PH Balancing, Anti Breakouts, No Parabens, No Sulfates, Korean Skincare (5.07 fl.oz/150ml) View Details
₹595
|
Forest Essentials Pure Rosewater (Toner) Facial Tonic Mist | Hydrating Daily Toner | For Glowing Skin | Hydrates Plumps & Minimises Open Pores, Pack Of 1 View Details
₹1,350
|
Beauty of Joseon Ginseng Essence Water (150ml) | Korean Toner to Nourish, Sooths Skin | Anti-Wrinkle Care | Reduces Appearance of Pores | Smooth and Plumped Skin | Korean Skincare | For All Skin Type View Details
₹1,022.61
|
Anua Heartleaf 77 Soothing Toner, pH 5.5 Trouble Care, Calming Skin, Refreshing, Hydrating, Purifying, Cruelty Free, Vegan (250ml) View Details
₹1,402
|
CeraVe Moisturizing Lotion For Dry Skin (473ml) - Formulated With 3 Essential Ceramides And Hyaluronic Acid | Non-Comedogenic, Oil Free And Fragrance-Free Body Lotion View Details
₹1,440
|
COSRX Snail Mucin 92% Moisturizer 3.52oz/ 100g, Daily Repair Face Gel Cream for Dry, Sensitive Skin, Not Tested on Animals, No Parabens, No Sulfates, No Phthalates, Korean Skincare View Details
₹1,475
|
Forest Essentials Light Hydrating Facial Gel with Pure Aloe Vera | Ayurvedic Lightweight Hydrating Moisturiser for Acne Prone Skin View Details
₹1,775
|
Cipla Excela Moisturiser | Oily & Acne Prone Skin | Reduces Sebum Secretion | 50g View Details
₹555
|
Minimalist Marula Oil 5% Face Moisturizer For Dry Skin With Hyaluronic Acid For Deep Nourishment & Hydration, For Men & Women View Details
₹284
|
