Don’t let Holi colours ruin your skin! Pre & Post-care tips and best products to try for festive glow

Holi is all colours, fun and celebration, but it may not be the best time for your skin! The bright pigments, strong chemicals and extended sun exposure can make your skin dry, irritated and dull. But don't worry because planning ahead and using the correct pre and post-holi skincare can make the glow and health shine through. A healthy skincare routine with oils, sunscreen, moisturisers and serums can protect your skin from damaging effects. After the festivities, gentle cleansing and intensive hydration can restore moisture loss and keep breakouts at bay. In this guide, we will tell you expert-approved skincare tips to keep your skin healthy and glowing. And help you discover the best product picks to keep your skin safe. So, play carefree, because we have got your Holi skincare covered! Follow experts tips to protect your skin pre- and post-holi and opt for the best products to keep it protected.(Adobe Stock)

Pre-holi skincare: Preparation is the key to healthy skin

Though the fun of Holi is exhilarating, your skin may not be as enthusiastic. But don't fret—a little preparation makes a big difference. Use these tips from Dermatologist, Dr Mikki Singh to make your skin happy.

1. Exfoliatiate to combat dead skin cells

A few days before Holi, begin with a gentle exfoliation routine. It can remove skin cells and enhance product absorption to make your skin smoother. Use the best scrub or a chemical exfoliant like AHAs or BHAs to prevent over-scrubbing, which may lead to sensitivity. Avoid exfoliating on the day of Holi to enhance the skin’s natural barrier and prepare your skin better for color absorption.

2. Clean your face with cleanser

Keep your skin clean and balanced is extremely important. "Wash your skin twice a day with a mild, pH-balanced face wash to keep a healthy barrier in place and not allow too much oil or dirt to build up," recommends Dr Singh. Try a mild foaming or gel-based face wash for best results that cleans effectively without stripping off the natural oils. Also, keep away from tough soaps and harsh face washes that end up drying up your skin and making it open to Holi color irritations.

3. Moisturize with lightweight moisturizer

Hydration is the secret to defending your skin against aggressive pigments. Use a rich moisturizer that creates a protective barrier to reduce the attachment of colors and the risk of irritation, advises the expert. Use a moisturizer containing ingredients such as hyaluronic acid, ceramides, or glycerin, which offer long-term hydration and improve the skin barrier. If you have oily skin, use a light, non-comedogenic moisturizer that will not clog pores.

4. Protect with a sunscreen

Never go without sunscreen when going out to play Holi. "Apply a broad-spectrum product with a minimum of SPF 30, as the synergy of sunlight and Holi colours can heighten the risk of sunburn and pigmentation," advises the expert. Water-resistant, gel-based sunscreen is best as it lasts longer and does not make the skin feel greasy. Use it liberally on all areas of your skin that are exposed, including your face, neck, hands, and ears, at least 15 minutes before going outdoors (American Academy of Dermatology Association).

ALSO READ: Holi hair care: Hair oils to keep your mane safe from colours

5. Boost hydration with face oils

For additional hydration, use a small amount of the finest facial oil prior to Holi. It can form a protective layer on top of the colors. Coconut, jojoba, or almond oil can prevent the color from penetrating too deep into the skin. Rub a few drops of oil all over your face and body prior to applying sunscreen. This step is particularly good for dry skin types since it retains moisture and keeps the skin from getting too dry.

Post-holi skin care: Rejuvenate your skin's elasticity

Following Holi, you need to adhere to a balanced skin care regimen to maintain healthy skin.

1. Revome colours with oil-based cleanser

As soon as the Holi celebrations are finished, get rid of the colors to avoid skin irritation. "Take off the colours with an oil-based cleanser or makeup remover to break down the dye easily," advises the expert. Gently massage it on your skin and leave it on for a few minutes before washing it off. This will avoid excessive scrubbing and hence irritation and dryness.

2. Cleanse with a face wash

After removing most of the color with an oil-based cleanser, wash your face with a mild, hydrating face wash. Avoid using harsh soaps or scrubbing aggressively, as this can strip your skin’s natural oils and cause redness. Additionally, lukewarm water is ideal for washing off colors without irritating the skin further.

3. Double cleanse with a oner

Holi colors can upset your skin's natural pH level, causing dryness or acne. "Toner can be used to restore balance and soothe irritation," says the expert. Choose the best toners for face with ingredients such as rose water, aloe vera, or chamomile extract to rejuvenate and moisturize your skin without making it sensitive.

ALSO READ: This pre and post Holi skincare manual should NOT be missed before the celebrations

4. Nourish your skin with a fragrance-free moisturizer

After cleansing, apply a deeply hydrating, fragrance-free and the best moisturizer for summer to replenish lost moisture and repair the skin barrier. Opt for products with ceramides, hyaluronic acid, or shea butter to lock in hydration.

Additional tips to follow

If you feel irritation, use skincare products that have oat extract, aloe vera or chamomile in them to soothe the skin, says Dr Mikki Singh. Do not scrub vigorously after Holi because it may aggravate irritation. Don't forget to have loads of water to help maintain skin hydration from the inside. If your skin feels extra dry, use a hydrating mask or sleeping mask overnight for added nourishment.

Frequently asked questions What are the skincare products that I should use before playing Holi? Apply a rich moisturiser, sunscreen (SPF 30+), and facial oil to shield skin from colour absorption and sun damage.

How do I safely remove stubborn Holi colours? Apply an oil-based cleanser or coconut oil, followed by a gentle face wash to remove colours without irritation.

What ingredients should I seek in post-Holi skincare? Select products containing aloe vera, chamomile, oat extract, and hyaluronic acid to calm, hydrate, and repair skin.

Can I scrub off Holi colors? Avoid using harsh scrubs immediately. Use gentle exfoliation instead after 24-48 hours to avoid skin dryness and irritation.

