Do you dunk your face in ice water after waking up? Dermat explains benefits, risks

With so many skincare trends floating on the Internet, it is easy to get confused. One such trend that has recently garnered mileage is that we should dunk our face in ice water right after waking up. The Internet says that it helps in reducing puffiness, tightening the skin and adding a natural glow to the skin. But is it true? Also read | Year-ender 2024: Skincare and beauty trends that ruled this year

In an interview with HT lifestyle, Dr Suby Kakkar, Dermatologist, Ujala Cygnus Group of Hospitals said, “When your face touches ice cold water, the blood vessels in your skin shrink. This can reduce puffiness, make pores look smaller, and give the skin a firmer appearance. Once the skin warms up again, blood flow increases, making your face look fresh and glowing. That’s why many people use this method in the morning to wake up their skin and reduce swelling around the eyes.”

Benefits of dunking your face in ice water:

“Ice water can provide some quick benefits for the skin. It helps reduce puffiness, especially around the eyes and can make the skin look firmer. The cold also improves blood circulation, giving the face a fresh, healthy glow. Some people find that ice water calms mild redness or irritation, making the skin feel more refreshed. However, it is not a solution for acne, breakouts, or deeper skin concerns,” explained Dr Suby Kakkar. Also read | How to start a skincare routine if you have no clue, according to dermatologist

Is it risky to dunk your face in ice water?

The dermatologist also added that this skincare routine may not work for everyone. “Those with sensitive skin, rosacea, or very dry skin should be careful, as extreme cold can cause irritation, redness, or dryness. Using ice water too often can strip away natural moisture, leading to dry and flaky skin. Applying ice directly to the skin for too long can even damage the skin barrier,” Dr Suby Kakkar added. Also read | Ice ice baby: Everything you need to know about ice facials

Here’s how to do it right:

“If you want to try this method, it’s best to use chilled water instead of direct ice to avoid shocking the skin. Keep your face in the water for only 10-15 seconds at a time. Afterward, always apply a good moisturizer to keep the skin hydrated and prevent dryness,” the doctor explained.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.