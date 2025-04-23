Dermatologist says never use these 3 skincare products on your kids: ‘Talcum powder can cause respiratory diseases’

When it comes to kids, less is always more, especially in skincare. While that cute bottle of lotion or fancy face wash might be tempting to use on your little one, not all products are made with baby-soft skin in mind. In fact, some ingredients can do more harm than good, causing irritation, allergies, or even long-term damage. Avoid these harmful skincare products for kids, dermatologist advises. (Freepik)

Dr Jushya Bhatia Sarin, MD Dermatologist, often shares insights related to skin and hair care with her Insta family. In her April 22 post, she reveals 3 skincare products you should never use on kids. (Also read: Dermatologist shares simple guide to get glowing skin: From lifestyle habits, DIY masks to skincare must-haves )

“Always choose gentle, fragrance-free, and dermatologist-approved products for your little ones. Because healthy habits start young,” advises Dr Jushya. Here’s a quick list of skincare products she shares to steer clear of when it comes to your kids:

1. Talcum powder

It might feel silky and fresh, but talcum powder contains tiny particles that can easily be inhaled by children, especially when applied near the face or in large amounts. These particles can settle in the lungs and pose long-term respiratory risks.

2. Antibacterial soaps

While they might sound like a good idea, especially during cold and flu season, these soaps can disrupt the skin’s natural microbiome. Our skin has good bacteria that help fend off bad ones, overusing antibacterial products can throw off this balance, leading to dryness, irritation, and increased vulnerability to infections.

3. Fragrances and perfumes

Synthetic fragrances might make a product smell appealing, but they’re among the top culprits behind allergic reactions and contact dermatitis in kids. Even ‘natural’ fragrances can trigger sensitivity in some cases, so it’s best to opt for fragrance-free alternatives wherever possible.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.