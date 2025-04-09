Dermatologist shares simple guide to get glowing skin: From lifestyle habits, DIY masks to skincare must-haves
Apr 09, 2025 01:01 PM IST
Dr. Garekar shares a simple guide to glowing skin, featuring easy lifestyle changes, essential skincare tips and DIY masks to achieve healthy, radiant glow.
Dreaming of glowing, radiant skin but not sure where to start? With so many products and routines out there, it’s easy to feel overwhelmed. Dr Garekar, a Dermatologist, often shares insights related to beauty and skincare with her Insta family. In her April 8 post, she shared a simple guide to help you achieve a healthy glow. (Also read: Man reveals skincare secrets for 'mindblowing' glow up in incredible video after he was told to shave. Watch )
Lifestyle changes
- Water intake: Aim for 2.5–3 litres daily to keep your skin hydrated and flush out toxins.
- Colourful diet: Load up on antioxidant-rich foods like berries, kiwi, carrots, and broccoli to nourish your skin.
- Exercise: Move your body at least 3–4 times a week. Sweating it out helps detox the skin and boosts circulation.
Supplements
- Omega-3: Helps reduce inflammation and supports overall skin health.
- Glutathione + vitamin C: A powerful combo that brightens the skin and evens out tone.
- Collagen: Supports skin elasticity, firmness, and hydration.
(Also read: Want youthful skin without going under the knife? These 7 non-surgical anti-ageing treatments are totally worth trying )
DIY masks
- Avocado mask: Deeply nourishes and moisturises the skin.
- Papaya mask: Gently exfoliates and adds a natural glow.
Skincare ingredients to look for
- Vitamin C: Brightens the skin, boosts radiance, and fights free radicals.
- Hyaluronic Acid: Hydrates and plumps the skin for a smooth, dewy finish.
- Glycolic Acid: Gently exfoliates to reveal clearer, fresher skin.
In-clinic treatments
- Hydrafacial / Aquapeel / Mirapeel: Deep cleansing and hydrating treatments that refresh dull skin.
- Skinboosters: Injectable treatments that improve hydration and skin texture from within.
- Platelet-rich plasma therapy (Vampire Facial): Uses your own plasma to stimulate collagen and skin regeneration.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
SHARE
Copy