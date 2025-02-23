Man reveals skincare secrets for 'mindblowing' glow up in incredible video after he was told to shave. Watch

Sanket Coondapur, whose Instagram bio reads, 'fitness model' and 'athlete', keeps sharing details of his impressive physical transformation over the last couple of years. In a recent Instagram video, titled 'POV (point of view): she asked you to shave and start skincare', he showed his before and after pictures giving a glimpse of how his looks completely changed once he started taking better care of his skin. Also read | Men’s skincare guide: From benefits, products to advanced treatments, all you need to know for healthy, glowing skin Sanket Coondapur's transformation has left internet impressed; he has also shared his skincare routine. (Instagram/ Sanket Coondapur)

'Men don't know how to take care of their skin'

In his caption, he wrote, “Idk (I don't know) where she is now.” His comments section was flooded with people appreciating his 'glow up' and how shaving enhanced his appearance by defining his facial features, and others asking for tips.

A comment read, “Can see my reflection in brother's skin.” Another person said, “This is mind-blowing!” A third said, “When I say most Indian men are handsome, they just don't know how to take care of their skin.”

Men's skincare, especially for acne-prone skin like Sanket's, requires a gentle, effective, and easy-to-follow routine. Reacting to some of the comments, Sanket shared his comprehensive skincare guide, writing, “Everyone was asking for my skincare, so here you go. FYI (for your information) – my dermatologist has provided me with this routine according to my skin type, don’t experiment with products (it would make your skin worse). Consult a good dermat and get yourself a routine according to your skin type.”

Exact routine he follows for acne-prone skin

Sanket shared his morning and nighttime skincare routine, writing:

AM:

- Benzac AC gel wash (let it sit for 2 mins)

- Episoft AC moisturiser + SPF

PM:

- Same face wash

- Benzac AC gel - 2.5% (leave it for an hour and then wash off with water)

- Episoft Ac moisturiser with SPF

He also said, “My skin type is oily-acne prone, so i just wash with water when it gets oily. Diet is the main part here, cut out processed sugars and junk food. Try experimenting with your diet, cut off foods which you think make you feel uneasy. Listen to your body.”

Remember, everyone's skin is different, so it may take some trial and error to find the right products and routine that work for your acne-prone skin. Be patient, and don't hesitate to consult a dermatologist if your acne persists or worsens. If you are looking for tips on how to build the ultimate skincare routine for men, click here for a beginner’s guide.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.