Man reveals skincare secrets for 'mindblowing' glow up in incredible video after he was told to shave. Watch
Shaving and skincare can indeed enhance a man's appearance, and this content creator just proved that. Find out his easy-to-follow skincare routine for men.
Sanket Coondapur, whose Instagram bio reads, 'fitness model' and 'athlete', keeps sharing details of his impressive physical transformation over the last couple of years. In a recent Instagram video, titled 'POV (point of view): she asked you to shave and start skincare', he showed his before and after pictures giving a glimpse of how his looks completely changed once he started taking better care of his skin. Also read | Men’s skincare guide: From benefits, products to advanced treatments, all you need to know for healthy, glowing skin
'Men don't know how to take care of their skin'
In his caption, he wrote, “Idk (I don't know) where she is now.” His comments section was flooded with people appreciating his 'glow up' and how shaving enhanced his appearance by defining his facial features, and others asking for tips.
A comment read, “Can see my reflection in brother's skin.” Another person said, “This is mind-blowing!” A third said, “When I say most Indian men are handsome, they just don't know how to take care of their skin.”
Men's skincare, especially for acne-prone skin like Sanket's, requires a gentle, effective, and easy-to-follow routine. Reacting to some of the comments, Sanket shared his comprehensive skincare guide, writing, “Everyone was asking for my skincare, so here you go. FYI (for your information) – my dermatologist has provided me with this routine according to my skin type, don’t experiment with products (it would make your skin worse). Consult a good dermat and get yourself a routine according to your skin type.”
Exact routine he follows for acne-prone skin
Sanket shared his morning and nighttime skincare routine, writing:
AM:
- Benzac AC gel wash (let it sit for 2 mins)
- Episoft AC moisturiser + SPF
PM:
- Same face wash
- Benzac AC gel - 2.5% (leave it for an hour and then wash off with water)
- Episoft Ac moisturiser with SPF
He also said, “My skin type is oily-acne prone, so i just wash with water when it gets oily. Diet is the main part here, cut out processed sugars and junk food. Try experimenting with your diet, cut off foods which you think make you feel uneasy. Listen to your body.”
Remember, everyone's skin is different, so it may take some trial and error to find the right products and routine that work for your acne-prone skin. Be patient, and don't hesitate to consult a dermatologist if your acne persists or worsens. If you are looking for tips on how to build the ultimate skincare routine for men, click here for a beginner’s guide.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.