Men’s skincare guide: From benefits, products to advanced treatments, all you need to know for healthy, glowing skin

Across India, men are moving beyond basic grooming, embracing skincare products and routines that cater specifically to their needs. Once a niche, the men's skincare market has grown rapidly, reflecting a shift in how self-care is viewed among men. Skincare is now widely seen as an essential aspect of wellness rather than vanity, contributing to a broader understanding of masculinity. Men's skincare is evolving, reflecting a shift towards self-care, with tailored products and routines gaining popularity.(Freepik)

Brands have responded to this evolution, developing products tailored for men, pushing the industry to a $2.1 billion market in 2023, projected to nearly double by 2032 with an annual growth rate of 7.2%. Influencers, celebrities, and everyday men are normalising skincare as a part of daily life, encouraging more men to confidently adopt routines that support both skin health and self-confidence. (Also read: Men's skincare: 5 male grooming tips for healthy and glowing winter skin )

The rise of men’s skincare market

“Historically, skincare for men was an afterthought, and most men limited their grooming to soap, shampoo, and shaving essentials. Today, male skincare has transformed into a booming sector, with products ranging from gentle cleansers and hydrating serums to sunscreens, exfoliators, and progressive procedures, ” says Dr Suma Divya, MD Dermatology, Managing Director and Senior Consultant dermatologist, Derm Aura Skin, Hair & Aesthetics Clinic.

Men's skincare is evolving, with brands creating products that address thicker, oilier skin.(Unsplash)

She further shared with HT Lifestyle, “Companies have responded by developing lines that simplify skincare and align with the structural differences of men's skin, which tends to be thicker and oilier. By investing in effective, straightforward products, men are finding it easier to adopt routines that address their skin health.”

Benefits of skincare for men

Talking about the benefits, Dr Divya shared, "Adopting a skincare routine offers plenty of benefits. Daily care protects against environmental damage, helps retain moisture, and minimises early signs of ageing. It also addresses common issues like post-shaving irritation and ingrown hairs. For those frequently exposed to pollutants, skincare acts as a defence, reducing the chance of clogged pores and breakouts. Ultimately, skincare serves as a daily ritual that can foster self-confidence and contribute to overall well-being.

Essential products for men’s skincare

Men's skincare needs not be overly complicated. Dr Divya suggested the following essentials that offer comprehensive care and should be a part of very men's skincare routine.

Cleanser: A mild cleanser removes dirt and oil, which is especially important for those with oily skin. Formulas specifically crafted for men are less likely to strip natural oils, keeping the skin balanced.

Moisturiser: Hydration is essential for all skin types. A lightweight, non-greasy moisturiser balances moisture without clogging pores, while ingredients like hyaluronic acid provide hydration without excess shine.

Sunscreen: Sunscreen is vital for preventing damage and premature ageing. A broad-spectrum SPF product provides essential protection against daily sun exposure.

Men's skincare routines are becoming more sophisticated with products like cleansers, moisturisers, and sunscreen.(Freepik)

Exfoliator: Using an exfoliator once or twice a week smooths the skin by removing dead cells, reducing the risk of ingrown hairs and improving skin texture. This primes the skin, making other products more effective.

Serums: For those seeking targeted skin benefits, serums containing active ingredients like vitamin C, retinol, peptides, or niacinamide are increasingly becoming part of their routine. These serums offer various effects, such as brightening, anti-ageing, firming, and oil regulation, making them effective additions to any skincare routine.

Advanced treatments

"Advanced skincare treatments are gaining popularity among men as effective complements to their daily routines, favoured for their long-lasting results and minimal downtime. Bio remodelling, with ultrapure hyaluronic acid treatments like Profhilo, provides deep hydration and enhances skin elasticity, helping to reduce fine lines with little to no recovery time," says Dr Divya.

She added, "Laser hair removal, such as the Soprano Titanium with Trio MAX technology, offers a comfortable and efficient solution for lasting hair reduction across various skin tones. Hydrostretch therapy, using products like Viscoderm HydroBooster, delivers intense hydration and smooths surface wrinkles. The stabilised hyaluronic acid in this treatment both hydrates and gently stretches the skin, minimising fine lines and leaving it refreshed. These procedures provide targeted, enduring results, making them attractive additions to men's skincare."

How to build a routine that works

"Men's routines can remain simple without sacrificing effectiveness. Starting with basic steps like cleansing, moisturising, and sunscreen is ideal for beginners. Over time, additional treatments—such as serums, occasional masks, or aesthetic procedures—can be included to address personal needs," says Dr. Divya.

"Consistency is essential. A regular routine allows the skin to adapt, with visible results emerging over time," Dr. Divya adds. "With more brands offering options for different skin types, preferences, and lifestyles, finding products that fit comfortably into a daily routine has become easier than ever."