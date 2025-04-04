Kareena Kapoor reveals mother-in-law Sharmila Tagore's beauty secret for radiant skin at 80: 'She eats lauki every day'

What Sharmila Tagore eats to stay ‘gorgeous’

Kareena revealed the secret to her mother-in-law's beauty, and said, “She (Sharmila Tagore) is gorgeous! She eats tori (ridge gourd) and lauki (bottle gourd) every day. It's simple ghar ka khana (home-cooked food).”

Kareena Kapoor keeps posting Sharmila Tagore's adorable pictures on Instagram. (Instagram/ Kareena Kapoor)

What Sharmila does for 'radiant, glowing skin'

Sharmila Tagore does not only believe in the importance of simple home food and a balanced diet in maintaining her beauty and overall health, she swears by traditional Indian skincare ingredients to look after her skin. At 80, the actor still radiates a natural glow, which she attributes to her consistent use of age-old Indian beauty treatments.

In a May 2023 interview with The Times of India, Sharmila had said, “I have always believed in the concept of traditional beauty practices. To achieve healthy and glowing skin, one must understand that it cannot be achieved overnight. Consistent efforts and a proper skincare routine have to be followed in order to get supple and healthy skin. Growing up in a joint family and hearing about skincare advice from my elders, I only used to rely upon the raw form of flowers, herbs and extract oils like nargis and kumkumadi oil, nagamotha and bahumanjari oil, chandan (sandalwood) and badamam oil for my skin. These ancient beauty essentials have helped me from back in the day till now for radiant and naturally glowing skin.”

When asked what was the secret to her timeless and radiant beauty, Sharmila had said: “Self-discipline, balanced food, healthy thinking, and a regular sleep cycle all contribute to bright skin. I've always used natural skin care products like fresh flowers, kumkumadi oil, and tulsi as I believe that natural products are simple yet effective in nature... for me, the three favourite natural ingredients are: Nargis flowers, kumkumadi oil and chandan (sandalwood).”

