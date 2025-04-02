Kareena Kapoor reveals her comfort food is khichdi: ‘If I don't eat khichdi for 2-3 days…’

Actor Kareena Kapoor was all smiles as she attended the book launch of celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar’s new book, The Common Sense Diet, in Mumbai. The actor had an interaction at the event, where she opened up about her love for khichdi, a dish she cannot survive without. (Also read: Kareena Kapoor makes heads turn in red at Vivienne Westwood show in Mumbai. Watch) Kareena Kapoor opened up about her love for Khichdi.(Hindustan Times )

What Kareena said

During the interaction, which was shared by a paparazzi page on Instagram, Kareena said, “My comfort food, like if I don’t eat khichdi for two or three days, I actually start craving it!” Khichdi is a dish in South Asian cuisine made of rice and lentils (dal), which can be made with many variations.

Kareena laughed and went on to add, “I will message her [Rujuta] and say there is no khichdi in the house I can’t sleep if I don’t eat khichdi. Like you said that you need a drink but honestly, I can’t survive without khichdi!”

More details

On Monday, Kareena and her husband, Saif Ali Khan, celebrated Eid with their family by hosting a delicious lunch. Saif’s sister, Saba Pataudi, posted pictures with them on Instagram, writing, “Family matters most.” This is Saif’s first Eid with family since he was stabbed inside his house in January and had to undergo multiple surgeries.

The actor was also present at the Vivienne Westwood show, which took place in Mumbai on Tuesday evening. She looked stunning as ever in a thigh-high slit red gown as she posed for photographs

On the work front, Kareena had three projects in 2024- Crew, The Buckingham Murders and Singham Again. The last of the three was directed by Rohit Shetty and featured Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, and Deepika Padukone in lead roles. She is working with Raazi director Meghna Gulzar for her next film.