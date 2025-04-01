Kareena Kapoor makes heads turn in red at Vivienne Westwood show in Mumbai. Watch

Actor Kareena Kapoor was clicked at the Vivienne Westwood show, which took place in Mumbai on Tuesday evening. She looked stunning as ever in a thigh-high slit red gown as she posed for photographs before heading into the venue. (Also Read: How would Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh look in their 80s? AI reimagines Bollywood actors in their senior citizen era) Kareena Kapoor looked stunning in a thigh-high slit gown at the Mumbai Vivienne Westwood show.

Kareena Kapoor at Vivienne Westwood show

Videos of Kareena posing for pictures at the fashion show see her dressed in a stunning red outfit with a corset bodice, off-shoulder sleeves and a flowing skirt with a thigh-high slit. The actor looked stunning as she posed for photographs and showed off her gold-hued heels, looking unfazed as the paparazzi screamed at her to turn one way or another. After she was done posing for photographs, she gave them a wide smile before meeting a representative of the show and heading inside the venue.

For the unversed, the Vivienne Westwood show is being held at the Gateway of India ‘to celebrate India’s rich textile heritage’, according to PTI. Vivienne’s Spring-Summer 2025 collection, special archive pieces, and a capsule collection of couture looks with handwoven Indian silks, Khadi, cotton, and wool will be showcased. It is being held in collaboration with the Department of Textiles, Maharashtra. Several other celebrities, including actors and musicians, are expected to attend the show.

Kareena Kapoor’s Eid celebrations

On Monday, Kareena and her husband, Saif Ali Khan, celebrated Eid with their family by hosting a delicious lunch. Saif’s sister, Saba Pataudi, posted pictures with them on Instagram, writing, “Family matters most.” This is Saif’s first Eid with family since he was stabbed by a home invader in January and had to undergo multiple surgeries. Since then, the couple has been guarded about what they share, particularly when it comes to their children, Taimur and Jeh. Kareena was last seen in Crew and Singham Again in 2024.