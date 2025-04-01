How would Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh look in their 80s? AI reimagines Bollywood actors in their senior citizen era

After Ghibli-styled images recently took the internet by storm, AI has now imagined how Bollywood actors would look when they turned 80. Taking to Instagram, AI Meme Nation posted a video of Shah Rukh Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Preity Zinta, Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor, and Ranveer Singh AI imagined as veterans. (Also Read | Amitabh Bachchan says Ghibli trend ‘invades the world’, shares his AI edits from fan meet. See pics) A glimpse of how AI reimagined Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor and Ranveer Singh, among others, as veterans.

Check out how Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta would look in their 80s

The clip began with an elderly Kareena Kapoor with short white hair dressed in a grey suit. She smiled as she looked in front of her. An old Shah Rukh with black and grey hair stood smiling outdoors, wearing a red outfit. Preity Zinta, wearing a printed pink outfit, took a walk in her garden in the AI-imagined video.

What about Ranveer Singh, Hrithik Roshan in their 80s?

A high-spirited white-haired Ranveer Singh beamed as he wore a colourful outfit. Karisma Kapoor was her poised self as she sat in a chair at home wearing a pastel-shade saree and matching blouse. Hrithik Roshan was imagined as a pot-bellied elderly as he sat in his study in a grey T-shirt and pants.

Fans react to AI imagining actors

The video was shared with the caption, "Bollywood stars reimagined in their 80s—graceful, timeless, and iconic! Who still looks the most charming?" Reacting to the video, a fan said, "Ranveer Singh looks like Albert Einstein with a decent haircut." "You made me emotional," read a comment. "Ranveer and Hrithik make a fun, cool dadu," a person wrote. "At the age of 80, Preity Zinta is looking cute," said an Instagram user.

Shah Rukh, Hrithik, Preity's upcoming films

Fans will see Shah Rukh in Siddharth Anand's King alongside Abhishek Bachchan and Suhana Khan. The movie will go on floors in March 2025 and release globally in 2026. The film is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment with Marflix.

Hrithik will be seen in Ayan Mukerji's War 2 which also stars Jr NTR. It is set to release worldwide in theatres on August 14. Preity will next be seen in Rajkumar Santoshi's Lahore 1947. It also stars Sunny Deol, Shabana Azmi, Ali Fazal, and Karan Deol.