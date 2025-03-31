Menu Explore
Amitabh Bachchan says Ghibli trend ‘invades the world’, shares his AI edits from fan meet. See pics

ByRiya Sharma
Mar 31, 2025 02:35 PM IST

Amitabh Bachchan also joined the Ghibli trend, showcasing his own edits and expressing his thoughts on the phenomenon.

Studio Ghibli-style AI edits have taken over the internet, and Bollywood stars haven't been spared either, as many are hopping on the trend. Earlier, Parineeti Chopra, Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, and others joined in, and now Amitabh Bachchan has also shared his own Ghibli edits. (Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan says he's humbled after 'Pushpa 2: The Rise' star Allu Arjun calls him inspiration)

Amitabh Bachchan shares Ghibli-edits from his fan meet.
Amitabh Bachchan shares Ghibli-edits from his fan meet.

Amitabh Bachchan hops on the Ghibli-style edit trend

On March 30, Big B took to his blog to share his Ghibli-style edits from his Sunday fan meet. The actor also shared his thoughts on the trend, writing, "..and Ghibli.. invades the world... in the reality of the realm of communication .. and the making of the 'reel’ .. another now popular concept .. one which demands attention .. " He also posted a reel showing fans gathered outside his house, chanting his name as they eagerly awaited a glimpse of the superstar. The video captured him offering prayers at his home temple before stepping out to greet his fans.

See the pictures below:

Amitabh Bachchan greeting fans with namaste.
Amitabh Bachchan greeting fans with namaste.
Amitabh Bachchan signing an autograph.
Amitabh Bachchan signing an autograph.
Amitabh Bachchan's meet and greet with fans.
Amitabh Bachchan's meet and greet with fans.
Amitabh Bachchan hoping on the Ghibli-edits trend.
Amitabh Bachchan hoping on the Ghibli-edits trend.

Several Bollywood celebrities have embraced the trend, including Parineeti Chopra, who admitted she is "obsessed with" Ghibli-style edits of herself and Raghav Chadha. Kiara Advani re-shared a fan-made Ghibli edit of her and Sidharth Malhotra’s picture from Shershaah. Rakul Preet Singh and Bipasha Basu also shared adorable AI-generated edits on Instagram.

Amitabh Bachchan’s recent and upcoming work

Amitabh was last seen alongside Rajinikanth in the Tamil action drama Vettaiyan, directed by T. J. Gnanavel and produced by Subaskaran Allirajah's Lyca Productions. The film marked Big B's Tamil debut, but despite its strong cast, it received mixed reviews from both audiences and critics.

Next, he will be seen in Ribhu Dasgupta's Section 84, co-starring Diana Penty, Abhishek Banerjee, and Nimrat Kaur. The release date is yet to be announced. He also has the sequel to Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD in the pipeline, where he will reprise his role as Ashwatthama.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Amitabh Bachchan says Ghibli trend 'invades the world', shares his AI edits from fan meet. See pics
