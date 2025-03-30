Ram Gopal Varma jokes 'real culprit' for Aag's failure was Amitabh Bachchan, Sascha Sippy: 'But I'm taking blame for it'

Ram Gopal Varma admits not making Aag seriously

When asked if he would remake Ram Gopal Varma Ki Aag, the director shared an alternate plot he had initially conceived—a revenge drama about a mill owner hiring a gangster to avenge his son’s death. He admitted that if he had made it with the same realism as Satya, the film would have performed better.

Varma revealed that the idea for a Sholay sequel was first pitched to him by Sascha Sippy, grandson of Sholay producer GP Sippy. According to him, Sascha claimed they already had a storyline where, after the Mehbooba song, Gabbar Singh fathers a child with Helen’s character. Years later, Jr Gabbar would return for revenge, kidnapping Veeru and Basanti, leading their son to seek vengeance. The makers even wanted Jackie Chan to join the film, but Varma ultimately declined to be part of this version.

He recounted that a poster designer conceptualised a Sholay tribute, making Amitabh Bachchan’s character look larger than life. Varma initially felt it lacked realism but was told, “Sholay is now a legend, and legends can’t look real and ordinary.” Encouraged by this perspective, he pitched the idea to Amitabh, who agreed based on their successful collaboration in Sarkar.

Ram Gopal Varma blames Amitabh Bachchan for Aag's failure

Reflecting on the fiasco, RGV laughed and said, “In filmmaking, the first primary mistake you do is taking the decision of what you want to do. After that, nothing is in your control. Ram Gopal Varma Ki Aag met with the same fate. The real culprit is Sascha Sippy, the poster guy and the people who were sitting next to me. In a way, also Bachchan sahab. But I am taking the blame for it.”

About Ram Gopal Varma Ki Aag

Released in 2007, RGV Ki Aag was an adaptation of Sholay and featured Amitabh Bachchan, Mohanlal, Ajay Devgn, and Sushmita Sen. Upon release, it was widely panned by critics and audiences alike, and failed miserably at the box office.