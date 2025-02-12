Ram Gopal Varma says he's unsure if Rajinikanth is a good actor: ‘I don’t know if he can exist without slow motion'

Ram Gopal Varma, popularly known for directing films like Company, Satya, Sarkar, and more, recently spoke to Pinkvilla about the difference between an actor and a star. He even remarked that he wouldn’t know if Rajinikanth could exist “without slow motion.” Ram Gopal Varma says he isn't sure if Rajinikanth is a good actor.

RGV says Rajinikanth can't do a Bhikhu Mhatre

Discussing the distinction between a star and an actor, RGV used Rajinikanth as an example and said, "Acting is about a character; a star is about a performance. And there is a lot of difference between the two. Is Rajinikanth a good actor? I don’t know. I don’t think Rajinikanth can do a Bhikhu Mhatre. But with Rajinikanth, you only want to see him like that. Without slow motion, I don’t know if Rajinikanth can exist. You don’t mind seeing Rajinikanth walking in slow motion for half of the film without doing anything. It gives you a high." (Bhikhu Mhatre is a character played by Manoj Bajpayee in Satya.)

RGV calls Amitabh, Rajinikanth demigods

He further said that people perceive stars like Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth as demigods, making it difficult for them to become characters. He said, "When a star plays a normal character, it can be disappointing." He then recalled watching Amitabh Bachchan in a film where his character suffered from a stomachache. “I used to hate that scene. I don’t want to see Amitabh Bachchan having a stomachache. So you always look at them like demigods. Demigods can’t become characters."

Ram Gopal Varma's upcoming project

On January 22, RGV announced his next film, titled Syndicate. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), he shared the concept of the movie and wrote, "It's about the terrifying organisation that threatens the very existence of India." He promised that Syndicate will be a scary film—not because of supernatural elements, but because it will explore the dark truths of human nature and the potential horrors that may lie ahead.