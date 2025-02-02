Ram Gopal Varma's recent films make you question how he once directed Satya, says Govind Namdev

Actor Govind Namdev, who acted in Ram Gopal Varma’s films like Satya and Sarkar Raj, spoke in an interview about how he hopes the director makes a comeback. On the Hindi Rush podcast, the actor spoke about how RGV’s recent work even makes one wonder how someone so creative could lose it all. (Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil in talks for Syndicate? Ram Gopal Varma clears the air on casting reports) Ram Gopal Varma had a change of heart recently during the re-release of Satya and promised his next film Syndicate will be different.

Govind Namdev on Ram Gopal Varma

When asked about RGV, Govind claimed that the director changed once he reached a certain level of fame. He said, “Once someone reaches a level (of fame), it changes their mind; I think that’s what happened to him. Sometimes, situations and circumstances also push you. And the level of creativity he had in him completely overturned. Now every work of his makes you go, this can’t be Ram Gopal Varma.”

The actor also listed off RGV’s greatest works, hoping that the director finds his groove again, “The man who made brilliant films like Satya, Sarkar, Sarkar Raj, Company, Rangeela…how can a filmmaker like that turn into this? Maybe his mind will change again; I am hopeful of it. He is an actor’s director, and he knows how to conceive good films that change the language of filmmaking.”

Ram Gopal Varma hopes for a comeback

When Satya re-released in theatres in January, 27 years after its initial release, RGV penned a long note on X (formerly Twitter) admitting that he ‘became drunk on his success’.

He wrote, “When the bright lights of a 'Rangeela' or a 'Satya' blinded me, I lost my vision and that explains my meandering into making films for shock value or for gimmick effect or to make a vulgar display of my technical wizardry or various other things equally meaningless and in that careless process, forgetting such a simple truth that technique utmost can elevate a given content but it can’t carry it.”

RGV announced that he will soon make a comeback with a film titled Syndicate.