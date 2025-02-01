Ranbir Kapoor is 'more appealing, zyada samjhdaar' as compared to Rishi Kapoor, says Govind Namdev: 'He has grace'

Veteran actor Govind Namdev has worked with late Rishi Kapoor and also his son Ranbir Kapoor. Now during an interview with Hindi Rush, Govind was asked about the difference, whether in acting or behaviour, between Rishi and Ranbir Kapoor. (Also Read | When Rishi Kapoor said he intentionally kept a glass wall between him, son Ranbir Kapoor: ‘Aapka baap hoon, dost nahi’) Govind Namdev spoke about both Ranbir Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor.

What Govind Namdev said about Rishi Kapoor, son Ranbir

Govind Namdev said, "Now, since Chintu ji (Rishi's nickname) is no more, we can't talk much about him. I found Ranbir more appealing, more close, zyada samjhdaar bhi laga (found him sensible too). Grace hai, jo hum kai logo mein miss karte hai (He has grace which we miss in many people)."

Govind's films with Rishi, Ranbir

Govind and Rishi worked together in Prem Granth (1996). It was directed by Rajiv Kapoor. The film also stars Shammi Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Anupam Kher, Om Puri, Prem Chopra, Reema Lagoo and Himani Shivpuri. A few years later they were part of Raju Chacha (2000) an action comedy film directed by Anil Devgan. The film also stars Kajol and Johnny Lever.

Govind and Ranbir have worked together in Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani (2009), a romantic comedy film written and directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and produced by Ramesh Taurani under Tips Industries. The film also stars Katrina Kaif and Upen Patel.

About Govind's films

Govind has starred in many films such as Saudagar (1991), Shola Aur Shabnam (1992), Virasat (1997), Satya (1998), Sarfarosh and Thakshak (1999), Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani and Pukar (2000), Lajja (2001), Qayamat (2003) and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (2022) among many others. Since 2023, he featured in OMG 2 and Sam Bahadur, among others.

About Ranbir's projects

Ranbir was last seen in Animal alongside Triptii Dimri and Rashmika Mandanna. The actor will be next seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love And War alongside Alia and Vicky Kaushal. He will also be part of Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari. Ramayana Part One, which stars Sai Pallavi (Sita), Yash (Ravana), Lara Dutta (Kaikeyi), and Sunny Deol (Hanuman), will hit the theatres in 2026.