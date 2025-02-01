Govind Namdev says he was scared to film rape scene with Madhuri Dixit in Prem Granth: ‘Kuch oonch neech na ho jaye’

Veteran actor Govind Namdev has spoken about the rape scene in Prem Granth that he and Madhuri Dixit were part of. Speaking with Hindi Rush, Govind shared that he became Madhuri's fan after his interaction with her and the way she cooperated with him. He recalled that he was scared of any untoward incident that might happen during the scene. (Also Read | Shah Rukh Khan would 'smoke like a chimney and keep working'; Salman Khan is the opposite of him: Govind Namdev) Govind Namdev and Madhuri Dixit starred together in Prem Granth.

Govind Namdev on Prem Granth rape scene with Madhuri Dixit

Govind was asked if he or Madhuri were nervous before doing the scene and how they decided to go ahead with it. He replied, "I've become a fan of Madhuri in this matter. If a new actor who is nervous and conscious gets such cooperation from a high-level actor, then they can give their 100 per cent. Usually, it doesn't happen. An actress stays in her own aura. But she cooperated a lot, since the beginning."

Her attitude made me very comfortable. We shot the scene almost at the end...I used to fold my hands and say, 'I'm going to do this'. She used to say, 'Yes, okay'. She made very free. What was the temperament of the scene... (main darr raha tha ki kuch oonch neech na ho jaaye) I was also scared that something untoward or wrong shouldn't happen with the number one heroine, and things could go bad between us."

About Prem Granth

Prem Granth, released in 1996, was directed by Rajiv Kapoor. An adaptation of Thomas Hardy's English novel Tess of the d'Urbervilles, it starred Rishi Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit. The aforementioned scene of sexual assault was much talked-about at the time of the film's release. While the film earned praise for dealing with the subject of rape, it copped some criticism for the scene itself as many felt it wasn't shown sensitively enough.